Joe Scarborough asks Donald Trump to "rest" – Up News Info

Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump should step aside and let Vice President Mike Pence "handle things for the next week," after the president's anger tweeted against the Good morning joe co-host in pushing a conspiracy theory.

"Sir. President, I'm asking you to rest. I'm asking you to be checked. I'm asking you to take care of yourself," Scarborough said. "Maybe let Mike Pence handle things for next week. You're not well. … It would be for the best. for you politically. It would be the best for the country medically. It would be the best for the Republican Party politically. "

Previously, Trump had tweeted: "‘Concast "should open a Florida Cold case from a long time ago against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, I used them wonderfully in the last election, I left them very well and I will declare on the record that he is" crazy ". Also, bad grades! #OPENJOECOLDCASE "

Trump was referring to the case of Lori Klausutis, an intern at Scarborough's Florida office when she was a congressman. She died unexpectedly, and death was declared accidental. She had an undiagnosed heart condition.

As unfounded as the claim is, Trump often tweets or retweets conspiracy theories in an effort to inject him into the media conversation. He previously tweeted about Klausutis in 2017.

Scarborough addressed Trump's airborne tweet, telling him directly, "Once again, drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich's parents." As if losing a loved one the first time wasn't enough. "Seth Rich was the staff member of the Democratic National Committee who was killed in 2016 in what authorities suspect was an attempted robbery. But it has been the subject of repeated Right-wing conspiracy theories that he was involved in the hacking of the DNC server that year – his parents have condemned such claims.

Scarborough, who has criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis, also took note of Trump's tweets throughout the weekend, when he was at Camp David for what was supposed to be a work trip.

"This weekend, my God. You were supposed to have a work weekend, ”said Scarborough. "… What did you do during your work weekend? Well, you tweeted more hateful things about our colleagues. You tweeted the conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein. Do you have time for this? You tweeted the conspiracy theories about Barack Obama. Do you really have time for this? You attacked George W. Bush for simply sending a unifying message to give Americans hope. "

On Saturday, Trump attacked one of Scarborough's colleagues, Nicolle Wallace, and wrote: "She was kicked out of The View like a dog, Zero T.V. People." Wallace is now a third-rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). You don't have what it takes! "Trump has referred to other women as" dogs. "