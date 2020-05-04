Joe Russo Deal Extraction 2 sequel Netflix Smash Chris Hemsworth Pic – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Like Chris Hemsworth's Action Movie Extraction Continues its pace to become Netflix's most-watched feature film, the film's writer Joe Russo has signed a deal to write another installment of the high-action film. AGBO, the company led by Russo and his brother Anthony, is putting the pieces together and optimistic that Sam Hargrave will return as director, and that Chris Hemsworth will again be the mercenary Tyler Rake, although Netflix will not make those arrangements until The Script. ready.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what history can be, "Russo told Up News Info." We are not yet committed to whether that history advances or goes back in time. "We leave a grand finale on the loose that leaves question marks for the public ".

Related story Chris Hemsworth thanks fans as & # 39; Extraction & # 39; Seems to become Netflix's biggest movie premiere

Courtesy of AGBO Studios.



Those who watched the movie, and judging by Netflix's estimates, a large part of the world embraced the new IP in a pandemic – the ending left the opportunity open for Rake to return. However, several of the characters had past stories, so there is flexibility if the film takes the form of a prequel.

"There was always a simple boost to the story, a ballet action performance where you take on a damaged character who made a heinous mistake in the past and has a chance at redemption that could be fatal," said Joe Russo. "What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in executing the action."

Russo said he expects Extraction director Sam Hargrave (a longtime collaborator with the Russos) to return at the helm.

As for Hemsworth, there is no agreement on this point. Russo said the focus will be solving the story and then writing the script and showing it to him before that happens. It doesn't seem like it's hard to sell, based on the enthusiasm Hemsworth conveyed on social media last weekend when he told his followers that the film attracted the largest Netflix audience and is projected to be viewed by 90 million. homes for the next four weeks. Hemsworth worked with Joe and Anthony Russo, and Hargrave, on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

%MINIFYHTML51f276069643b8959583e9a6979daa3014%

Eclipsed extraction Confidential Spenser (85 million), 6 underground (83 million), Bird box (80 million), and the comedy Adam Sandler / Jennifer Aniston Murder mystery (73 million). Now, the Netflix metric changed and Extraction, Spenser Confidential and 6 underground they obtained counted views if the houses observed for two minutes or more. The others were based on views of 70% or more.

Despite this, it is intoxicating territory for the Russians and their AGBO banner. They are only one year removed from management Avengers Endgame and see how it becomes the largest global box office of all time with $ 2.79 billion. And they were consultants at the Jing Wu led Wolf Warrior 2, the largest Chinese film in history. Among his recommendations was that Hargrave direct the second unit and action scenes in the film, in addition to bringing Frank Grillo to the cast, among other things.

The Russians said they were grateful for the outpouring of Extraction of the likes of Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and the Avengers who were so happy for Hemsworth. They said they were also pleased with the diverse production at the start of AGBO, as they move toward the release of the genre film Sundance Midnight Section. Relic with IFC Midnight, and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan City of a million soldiersand Cherry, the protagonist of Tom Holland which is his first directing project in AGBO. There are many pivots in a pandemic, but the enormous successes of Avengers Endgame and Extraction reinforced the belief under which they formed AGBO.

"It is clearly a changing market and we have had a great experience with SVOD," said Russo. "Everyone will have to take a moment to see what the world is going to have for years to come and make decisions based on the best ways to get the public to see the stories." (In Cherry) We will base our decision on that. It does not mean that we have made a decision. "

Anthony Russo said: “Our plan for that movie was always to finish it and then show it and discover the best course of action. We are still a couple of months from that and we will evaluate what to do with Cherry in July."

Joe Russo said: “AGBO's focus has always been to tell agnostic stories in its distribution approach. For a long time, we felt that there was going to be a change in distribution and that the more flexible and organic AGBO behaved, the more opportunities would come to tell stories. The theory we have been operating with has been effective for us. ”

Russians believe in numbers Extraction They were helped by the decision to shoot in India, which they first visited during press tours in the Avengers Movie (s. When they were born Extraction idea 12 years ago, the intention was to establish it in South America, something that changed when Triple border he left. They settled in India.

"We were surprised that we couldn't think of a meaningful western action movie that would have been shot there, and the cultural elements simply supercharged the narrative," said Joe Russo. "It was fuel and convincing to establish it in an emerging market like that."