Jessie James Decker shares sweet photo of daughter looking at her E! to show

Jessie James DeckerThe girl is his biggest fan.

Her and husband Eric Deckerthe daughter of Vivianne Rose Upon request, the country singer took a stroll down memory lane as she watched an old episode of her E! reality series Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2017. Excited to share the sweet moment with her 6-year-old daughter, Jessie turned to social media to enjoy tenderness with her fans.

"Viv makes me put on our old show every once in a while," she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of Vivianne looking intently at her famous mom and dad on screen. "She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently hahaha."

He also posted some videos of his viewing party in his Stories. "He really takes it seriously," Jessie wrote, mocking the way her daughter was giving her full attention to the show.