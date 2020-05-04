Jessie James Decker shares sweet photo of daughter looking at her E! to show

Jessie James DeckerThe girl is his biggest fan.
Her and husband Eric Deckerthe daughter of Vivianne Rose Upon request, the country singer took a stroll down memory lane as she watched an old episode of her E! reality series Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2017. Excited to share the sweet moment with her 6-year-old daughter, Jessie turned to social media to enjoy tenderness with her fans.
"Viv makes me put on our old show every once in a while," she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable photo of Vivianne looking intently at her famous mom and dad on screen. "She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently hahaha."
He also posted some videos of his viewing party in his Stories. "He really takes it seriously," Jessie wrote, mocking the way her daughter was giving her full attention to the show.
Jessie and Eric fans know Vivianne is always making adorable cameos on their social media. Last month, she helped the "Wanted,quot; singer sign copies of her book. Just jessie printing your name on the inside cover. He also gave a sweet greeting to his baby to celebrate his birthday in March.
"Happy birthday Vivianne Rose Decker, my baby, my girl, you changed our lives forever! You are the most amazing girl in the world and we are so lucky that God allows us to be your mom and dad!" Jessie wrote. "It was an emotional day when he was born because we have never known such a strong love before."
She added: "These past 6 years with her have been a dream. I can't wait to see her grow up as the amazing person she is! We love you baby (clearly when she was born I couldn't stop kissing her !!!!)"
Jessie's Instagram has been a topic of discussion for the past few weeks after she received a backlash for posting a photo of herself in a T-shirt and underwear while her children Eric Decker II, 4 and Forrest Decker, 2, were playing in the background.
The "Lights Down Low,quot; singer applauded critics in the comment section, writing, "Yes. It is no different than a swimsuit. I teach my children that the body is beautiful (heart emoji), nothing what to be ashamed of. "
