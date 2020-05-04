Jerry Seinfeld preparing to park 'Comedians in Cars Drinking Coffee' – Up News Info

Comedians in cars drinking coffee he may not be taking other walks around the neighborhood after Jerry Seinfeld said he "may have done that exploration right now."

Seinfeld speaking at a virtual press conference to promote his Netflix special 23 hours to kill, which launched on May 5, he also said he may have filmed his last live special.

Comedians in cars drinking coffee It has worked for 11 seasons and 84 episodes. He said, "We haven't planned anything with that show. I feel like I did that tour … I know they look very casual and easy, but actually they are a lot of work to do, the editing is very intense and I don't know, I feel like I could having done that exploration at this point. "

While you may be entering a world of "post show business", you have no plans to stop performing live once the global pandemic is over, of course.

He told Up News Info: "It really is all about obsessing over art and timing to create something that's great but isn't necessarily tied to a deal or production, a network and all those other things you think about with the show. Now I feel like I just want to be on stage, I don't care where, I don't care about the size of the venue, it's just about enjoying that moment and it doesn't have to be big or conventional. Showbusiness company. "

One hour special 23 hours to kill It was filmed at the Beacon Theater in New York and was part of the residence of the co-creator and Seinfeld star there, whose latest shows were cut by the Coronavirus last month.

It's the second stand-up comedy special for Netflix after Jerry Before Seinfeld, which saw him combine a comedy set at the Comic Strip Live in New York with a retrospective and showcased his influences like Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Prior to that, his last special release was "I'm telling you for the last time in 1999" on HBO.