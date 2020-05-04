Jennifer Lopez shares booty technique with Shakira during Super Bowl rehearsal

WENN

Looking back on her historic halftime show with hitmaker & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39 ;, the lead singer of & # 39; On The Floor & # 39; shows several behind-the-scenes videos of his first dance rehearsal.

Jennifer Lopez is ending rumors that she and Shakira they were not getting along well when preparing for their Super Bowl Halftime Show. Three months after bringing the Latin heat to the coveted event, hit maker "If You Had My Love" led fans behind the scenes in which it was filmed, teaching his headliner how to shake his butt.

On Sunday, May 3, the 50-year-old singer posted a series of rehearsal videos on Instagram as she recalled the highlights of her career. In one of the shared images, she was caught on camera offering hitmaker "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" her loot-sharing technique. "I do it with my knees, I shake my knees," he heard himself say, before jokingly adding, "My mother taught me that when I was 4 years old."

Other videos captured the fiancé of Alex Rodriguez working hard with dancers to perfect their performances. Along with the video, he expressed his amazement: "I can't believe it's been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! A lot has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun behind-the-scenes look at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @ Shakira. "

Jennifer and Shakira rocked Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on February 2 for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. They covered some of their hit songs including "She Wolf", "Whenever Wherever", "Jenny from the Block", "Get Right" and "Let & # 39; s Get Loud", and heated the stage by bringing Bad bunny, J Balvin and Jennifer's daughter, Emme.

Hours after recalling her fun time rehearsing for the halftime show, Jennifer returned to Instagram to share her thoughts on how to deal with the coronavirus blockage. Along with photos of her jumping for joy, she told fans and followers, "Right now, when it's so easy to get depressed and think about all the things that go wrong and what we don't have and don't know the answers to … "

"I get into the habit of saying three things I am thankful for as soon as I open my eyes and then, at night, when I am lying in bed, I list three good things out loud that happened that day," she continued. "It could be anything … and I try to change them so that they are not the same every day. Stay positive and safe. I love you and miss you all … together we will soon be."