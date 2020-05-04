Jeffrey Dean Morgan scoffs at the possibility of a mini movie for & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39;

Instagram

The production in season 10 of the hit series has been cut due to the coronavirus crisis, but the actor playing Negan couldn't help but be excited by the upcoming special episode.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan hinted "The Walking DeadThe next "special" episode of "could be more like a mini-movie, after the production in season 10 of the show was cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nothing has been filmed for the new series yet, and there is now a "special" episode planned for later in the year, which Jeffrey told Entertainment Weekly that it could be more as a unique feature.

"I guess it will be great to have a unique movie, almost a Walking Dead movie mid-season," he mused. "So we are excited about that aspect."

He added that the end of the season should have "some kind of resolution … if that carries over to the next season, I'll leave it open, because who knows?"

"But we know that (Jeffrey's character Negan) is coming to annihilate everyone with his zombie horde, so we hope to see that come to a head sometime," he continued. "There has to be some kind of battle. Greg Nicotero directed it, so it will surely be a massive massive episode."

Jeffrey and wife Hilarie burton They are working on their own talk show while locked up together. The weekly half hour of Friday Night In with the Morgans airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. in the US. USA