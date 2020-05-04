Jason Giambi says the Astros' cheating scandal is no different than the PED's, but here's the problem with that

Jason Giambi is bringing the juice.

The former MLB hitter is no stranger to scandals, being one of the coasters for steroid use in MLB during the Steroid Age. Giambi was discovered as a steroid user during the BALCO scandal in the early 2000s and did not issue a public apology for his part in the test until May 2007.

In a recent interview on SNY's "Baseball Night in New York,quot;, Giambi exposed exactly where PEDs and poster theft fall in the line of cheating.

"Everyone is always looking for an advantage," said Giambi. "It is no different than PEDs." There will always be things in this game when you talk about people who make a lot of money and want to win. "

The first part is quite accurate. Cheating in baseball is not a new concept. Babe Ruth allegedly tried to gain an advantage by injecting an elixer with sheep testicles. (Not really!)

Babe Ruth was also a suspected user of PED (an elixir made from sheep's testicles). Bring hatred, I invite it, I will turn your argument upside down. Barry Bonds is the best of all time. [email protected] pic.twitter.com/5rfoejJlUB – Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) December 22, 2017

But, there is a problem with the second snippet of the quote. On its surface, cheating is cheating, of course. But it's like comparing a donut on a baseball bat like one you'd buy at Dunkin 'Donuts (or Krispy Kreme, if you prefer).

However, that's almost where the similarities end. Comparing something individualistic with something that spread between a team is unfair. What's worse is up for debate.

As with steroids, there is no direct and unbiased measure of success. Does it benefit a player to know what's coming? Absolutely. Can you accurately and appropriately measure what that value is for a hitter? People have tried, but it's not as sharp and dry as knowing that a ball on the fence is a home run.

To this day, the details of who of the Astros was benefiting from the terrible experience of hitting the trash (words I still can't believe I have to write) are still unclear. Some players participated, others preferred not to participate. It is all a large gray area. At least on steroids, we know that Giambi did not inject other players before games. (Or, so we hope not.)

Over the years, Giambi has resurrected his public image while fostering a reputation as a respected club man and possible future MLB manager. Let's hope that the members of the Astros have the same opportunity.