Jasmine Sanders denies that she and Jeezy have ever dated after being accused of slipping on their DMs

Instagram

The model has cleared her tweets, raising suspicions that the rapper might not be faithful to his fiancé Jeannie Mai, saying the ex he was talking about is not him.

Up News Info –

Jasmine Sanders did not expose Jeezy (formerly known as Young jeezy) for slipping on their DMs. The model has cleared things up after speculation that the rapper may be hitting her after she criticized an ex who was still watching her even though he was currently engaged to another woman.

Jasmine, who is also known as Golden Barbie, said the ex she was talking about was not Jeezy. In fact, they never came out. "Jeezy and I never went out. He didn't get into my DMs. Stop contacting. You've got the wrong person," he tweeted on Friday, April 1.

<br />

Jasmine previously tweeted, "You've regretted hitting me. Trust me. It's quarantine. I have time to contact you with the facts. Like:" How's your girlfriend? Does your fiance know that you are getting into dms? one."

She continued to criticize her ex-boyfriend, "If we 'talk' and you 'went ahead' … KEEP … stop looking at me. Because I'm sitting here laughing." When asked by a fan who he was referring to, the 28-year-old beauty replied, "If I wanted them to know, I would have tagged his name when I posted it. He saw it." She continued to assure her followers: "Don't worry, he hasn't been hitting me since then."

While he didn't mention the ex-boyfriend in his tweets, people have been speculating that he was referring to Jeezy. "She used to date Jeezy, so obviously he did," one person said. "Fiance? Jeezy, the only one I can think of, but he acts like he's in love, love," another tried to represent the clue given by the model. "Only one committed is Jeezy," said a third person, as others claimed that Jasmine has other exes.

Jeezy did not respond directly to the accusation, but said in a recent interview that he is not playing with his fiancée. Jeannie mai. By saying Jeannie is "the one" for him, he admitted to learning a lesson from Sean "P Diddy"The combs that recently advised men not to play with" the right one. "He said in his own words:" When you get the right one, you can't play with it. You just know it. "He added," You can't play with it. "