J. K. Rowling celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Battle of Hogwarts with a donation of $ 1.25 million

WENN

The author of & # 39; Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows & # 39; has announced its promise to help the homeless and victims of domestic violence greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

J. K. Rowling pledged $ 1.25 million (£ 1 million) to help homeless people and victims of domestic violence on the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts.

The event takes place in the star's latest Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," and marks the final battle of the Second Wizarding War in the novels.

Turning to Twitter to announce her donation, the author wrote, “ Today is the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I'm going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world. "

"So on this anniversary of a great magical victory, I am thinking of the people out there doing their job to protect us and our way of life."

She continued: "I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all those relatives, I am torn between pride and anxiety. As always in a crisis of this type, the poorest and most vulnerable are the most affected, so in In honor of the Battle of Hogwarts, I will make a donation of £ 1 million, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, which is helping homeless people during the pandemic and the other half to https: //refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse unfortunately increased enormously during the shutdown & # 39; & # 39 ;.

J. K. Rowling announced a donation of $ 1.25 million.

The donation comes after Rowling, 54, previously revealed that she herself had battled the virus and had "symptoms" of COVID-19. Since then, he has recovered from his health scare.