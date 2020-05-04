Italy officially reopens after 2 months of blockade

The coronavirus outbreak was devastating for many countries around the world, with Italy being one of the most affected. Now, two months later, Italy has officially started the gradual reopening process after a strict closure that residents are likely to be relieved for, finally over.

@ EuroNews.TV reports, starting immediately, about 4.4 million Italian residents will be allowed to officially return to work after being confined to their homes since the beginning of March, following strict closing orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. You will recall that Italy was the first European country to have a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, hoping that the worst of the virus is behind them, Italy is entering "phase 2,quot; of its nationwide blockade, as companies reopen for the first time with strictly enforced social distance measures. The reopening measures include that Italians must wear face masks on public transport and in public spaces, and must be allowed to leave their region for health, work or return to a residence reasons.

For those returning to work, workplaces will now have to limit contact between employees who will wear masks. To date, there have been more than 28,000 deaths in the country and 210,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. However, things are improving for Italy, the country has continued to see a recent decline in the daily number of deaths and hospitalizations, with only 174 people dying less than 24 hours ago.

The second phase of the reopening is as follows and the guidelines establish that during that phase the restaurants will be open for take-out and delivery, and funeral services can be attended by up to 15 people as long as all attendees wear a mask. Also, those who still have coronavirus symptoms or have a fever of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius should stay home.

