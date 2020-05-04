Ireland to allow cinemas to reopen from August 10 – Up News Info

The Irish government has established the roadmap to lift its blockade, and cinemas can resume operations from August 10.

The five-stage plan begins on May 18 with the slightest increase in restrictions, allowing some stores to resume trade and restricted outdoor activity, before moving to stage five in August, which also allows that cinemas, theaters and pubs are opened and sporting events are resumed. The number of people authorized to attend must comply with the restrictions in force at that time.

Both theaters and cinemas must use social distance, that is, two meters between each client.

The proposed date rules out any movie releases that currently cling to their summer dates, such as the photo of Christopher Nolan from Warner Bros. Beginning on July 17.

In a speech, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the measures would move through the described timeline only "if everything goes according to plan."

"Unfortunately, the risk of a second wave of the virus is always present," he added. “So we can only go from one phase to the next if the virus remains under control between each phase. There is a risk that we will have to go back one phase if that happens (a second wave). "

Varadkar explained that even in the most positive scenarios there will still be a need for long-term physical detachment and greater hygiene.

Ireland has recorded 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,303 deaths at the time of publication.

The first European cinemas in Norway and the Czech Republic are expected to reopen this week and next.