Inside the real-life loves of the great Glee stars

This is what you missed in the last five years Joy.
Okay, not so much on Fox's big hit, but in the lives of the theater kids it rose to instant stardom with its 2009 release. Because, FYI, for those who haven't been paying attention in the last half For the decade, Quinn and Kitty traded in their cheerleading uniforms for wedding dresses and business attire, with each actress taking over their career path with adventures in directing and podcasting. Rachel Berry is about to become a mother and, no, not as a substitute for Kurt and Blaine's baby, as predicted by the end of 2015.
Also, Tina and Artie really aren't a couple, though real life friends Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale (both in long-term separate relationships) answered that question long enough for the idea to serve as the basis for their new podcast, Showmance.
As for the rest of the graduates and the faculty of Lima, Ohio McKinley High School, for so much loss it fell. Ryan Murphyof creation, with the tragic deaths of Cory Monteith and Mark Salling, they have also been blessed with a good amount of love.
Except for a few exceptions (who may be avoiding making official Instagram links), most of the core cast members have locked themselves up in a duet and have even started creating their own mini-show choirs. Sign us up for any Broadway show starring Lea's future offspring and Matthew's son Revel!
So fill up your slushie cup, scroll through our gallery and help us decide who is worth the status of Class Couple.
read Michele
Like her driven alter ego Rachel Berry, Michele is experiencing her happy ending. Even though Tony is still in sight (will he accept a SAG and a handful of People's Choice Awards for now?), He found his partner in owning the clothing brand Zandy Reich and now they are ready to make a trio of their duo. Just over a year after their March 2019 Napa vows (attended by other Gleeks Darren Criss and Becca Tobin), the triple threat, 33, is expecting her first child. As a source says People, "They have always wanted to be parents,quot;.
Matthew Morrison
Two and a half years later, the actor continues to enjoy life with his son. Revel James Makai Morrison and model wife Renee Puente. "You know I have a lot of love for many people, but I never experienced the love I feel for my son,quot; Disney Dreamin & # 39; with Matthew Morrison artist, 41, told E! News earlier this year. "It is one of a kind and it is constantly tested, but it is durable and it is so strong and the bond we have is so special and I love this trip." Hopefully, their group will soon be a quartet, which could require another meeting like the one that was arranged to meet Mr. Schue's newborn in early 2018. "What a beautiful evening hanging out with my old men. children and my new son! " he shared.
Jane Lynch
"Finding love at 50 has been a blessing," said the five-time Emmy winner. parade in 2019 of meeting with partner Jennifer Cheyne A few years earlier Together in the early 2000s, before putting on trainer Sue Sylvester's tracksuit and enjoying a brief marriage to the psychologist. Lara Embry– "We broke up and then reconnected a decade later and came back together so easily and with love," said the 59-year-old man about life with Cheyne and her three rescue dogs. "Now we are very different people, we don't have the same insecurities that we used to have. We live very peacefully. We have our own routines and separate spaces to retreat into our home, but then we'll have coffee together in the morning and get together for a meal."
Chris Colfer
Now an accomplished author, having published some 15 books, the 29-year-old has kept his personal love story largely to himself. First seen with actor-producer Will Sherrod at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013, the actor: his latest roles have included Netflix Julie's green room and Absolutely fabulous: the movie—He confirmed that, in fact, he had a boyfriend during an appearance in Watch what happens live Next year. And, as with any other lifelong link, Sherrod makes an occasional cameo on his partner's Instagram.
Dianna Agron
Although most of her social media feed is devoted to her still prosperous career (she was willing to show off her dark comedy) Shiva baby at SXSW this year) and various trips around the world, she has been happily installed with the Mumford & Sons banjoist and guitarist Winston Marshall since his 2016 wedding at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco. Seen last year everywhere, from New York City to Lake Como in Italy, "he is the kindest boy and treats her like a princess," a source said. We weekly.
Jenna Ushkowitz
Together since they met through a dating app in June 2018 (their successful first date lasted nearly seven hours), the 34-year-old woman brought her likely future husband. David Stanley be a guest on it and Kevin McHale& # 39; s Showmance podcast in late 2019. "Isn't that your fiance?" McHale joked with the California native, who works in politics and nonprofit, pointing to his trip to the Italian Amalfi coast as an ideal location for the proposal. "Not yet, baby." But with his lavish captions on Instagram ("I'm more than grateful for my partner and teammate. They keep my tank and my heart full," he wrote last November), he seems to be in plain sight.
Kevin McHale
Having officially dated in April 2018, the actor and podcaster insists that he was never hiding his sexuality. "If someone was a big fan and followed everything he was doing (on social media), like the people I interact with on Twitter daily, I think there was no surprise. People knew that," he told Marc Malkin. Her three-year romance with the actor. Austin P. McKenzieHowever, "he wanted to protect,quot;. (The two met while filming the 2017 miniseries. When we get up, a caring friendship that eventually becomes more.) Still, it can be difficult to hide their obvious affection both in Showmance and social networks. As the 31-year-old player captioned a gram of PDA: "We're gross."
Heather Morris
At the height of her fame as a dancer Brittany S. Pierce in 2011, the 33-year-old made a shocking confession to Fitness about the University of Louisiana baseball player in Lafayette Taylor Hubbell"I want to marry him so much. That's what really matters to me. I want to marry Taylor and have children with him. I love acting, but if it affects my relationship, then I won't continue to do it." Almost a decade later, she didn't sacrifice, she continued to book concerts and raise children. Elijah, 6 and Owen, 4, with now husband Hubbell.
Darren Criss
"I will say this: I dragged my feet," the 33-year-old Golden Globe winner recently confessed. People on finally marrying a decade-long partner, writer-producer Mia Swier last year. "But we were together for a long time before. At that point in our lives, it was a validation and an exchange of our life and existence. In many ways, it has not been a change at all." The biggest change has been his view of weddings. Not convinced that his vows in New Orleans would be the best day of his life: "Did I really think? Because I've had some really good nights … and days, okay?" Now he says the "magical experience,quot;, er, he took the cake: "If I could, I would get married every year for the rest of my life."
Harry Shum Jr.
Just over three years after he married the actress. Shelby Rabarasometimes Joy guest star, in Costa Rica (fellow former student of the show McHale, Ushkowitz and Amber riley were at hand), the star of Freeform Shadowhunters became a father to daughter Xia in March 2019. And while I was telling E! New in months before he was excited for every part of parenthood, one particular step excited him: "I can't wait to dress her up. I always see those cool shoes. These shoes are so small and so small. They are so light. It's weird, I look at those shoes and I'm like please everyone give me all the shoes so I can give you these cool shoes. "
Becca Tobin
"You will never see a post that says, 'I'm so lucky to marry my best friend', none of that crap. It makes my stomach churn," said the direct shooter (meaning cheerleader Kitty. Wilde). Lady gang cohosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek before her Jackson Hole wedding with the businesswoman Zach Martin in December 2016. (Lynch officiated at the matter attended by Michele, Ushkowitz, and McHale.) But filming herself filming a dessert-themed fetish video for him? 34 years old Act like a lady the author was all inside.
Melissa benoist
The hopeful Marley Rose seems to have finished her storybook. After a brief marriage with a partner Joy alum Blake Jenner, The marriage of 31 years Supergirl co-star Chris Wood at a September 2019 ceremony in Ojai, California. Six months later, there was even more happy news to celebrate for the star, who shared her terrifying experience with domestic violence in a previous relationship in November (did not mention an alleged abuser.) "A non-canine child will come to our family very much!" soon!" Benoist told his Instagram followers. "@christophrwood has always been an old father by nature, but now he will be a real one."
Jayma Mays
As dedicated as guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, the actress returned to work (filming the crime documentary parody) Trial error) only two weeks after having a child Jude jones with husband Adam Campbell in August 2016. With her and the British actor committed to the job, "The first month for me was absolutely crazy," she shared with 40 years. People. "Our parents, both ensembles, went out gently and stayed with us for about six or eight weeks to stand up before we got any extra help. But it was crazy."
Dot-Marie Jones
While still appearing as McKinley High's beloved coach Beiste, the 56-year-old actress hosted her own show in December 2013. Inviting friends and loved ones to her Los Angeles home for a party, she and his girlfriend. Bridgett Casteen (engaged two months before at Disneyland) surprised the guests with the news that they were actually going to a wedding. More than six years later, the retired athlete and actress remains Jones' crush. As she posted on Instagram on April 29, "I LOVE YOU EVERY BABY HEART."
