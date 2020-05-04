Inside the real-life loves of the great Glee stars

This is what you missed in the last five years Joy.

Okay, not so much on Fox's big hit, but in the lives of the theater kids it rose to instant stardom with its 2009 release. Because, FYI, for those who haven't been paying attention in the last half For the decade, Quinn and Kitty traded in their cheerleading uniforms for wedding dresses and business attire, with each actress taking over their career path with adventures in directing and podcasting. Rachel Berry is about to become a mother and, no, not as a substitute for Kurt and Blaine's baby, as predicted by the end of 2015.

Also, Tina and Artie really aren't a couple, though real life friends Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale (both in long-term separate relationships) answered that question long enough for the idea to serve as the basis for their new podcast, Showmance.