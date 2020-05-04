Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter & # 39; s Whirlwind Romance with his fiancee

Dog the Bounty Hunter he is ready for another chance to love.

Earlier today, E! Confirmed news the reality star is born Duane Lee Chapman is committed to Francie Frane.

"They are very happy and hope for a long life together," a Dog spokesperson shared with us.

Although the news comes about 10 months after Dog's wife Beth Chapman passed away after battling throat cancer, fans have already been given an idea of ​​Dog's special relationship with Francie.

In the past few weeks, the couple has begun sharing glimpses of their love story on Instagram. And if it's romantic walks or love letters, it's clear that sparks are flying.

"You are the head and not the tail. I will walk with you wherever God takes us!" a letter declared on Francie's Instagram. "You are my wife created by my rib, not by my healing and you will walk by my side every day of our lives."

