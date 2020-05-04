Indonesian coronavirus quarantine offenders locked in haunted houses – BGR

Indonesian authorities are using abandoned buildings as makeshift quarantine centers for people who refuse to follow the closure guidelines.

Some of the buildings are believed to be haunted, serving as additional motivation for citizens to follow the rules.

No actual ghost sightings have been reported so far.

Social distancing and quarantine measures are strategies that we know are already working to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and flatten the infection curve. They are not fun, but they work, and it is our responsibility to follow these steps for our own health and that of the general public. If you break these rules in Indonesia, you may find yourself locked in what locals call a haunted house.

It's an interesting big strategy: Indonesian politicians hope to scare some of the most stubborn citizens by reusing old, abandoned buildings in quarantine lockdown facilities. The idea is that if you don't want to end up in a ruined, possibly haunted house, you will follow quarantine orders and feel comfortable in your own non-haunted house.

How Jakarta Post The strategy is reportedly based on local folk tales and belief in the afterlife and supernatural entities. Some of the locations used as makeshift "quarantine jails,quot; are believed to be Really haunted, which serves as a strong motivation to avoid them at all costs.

"If there is an empty and haunted house in the village, put people there and lock them up," Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati, head of the Sragen Regency, told reporters. So far, the new plan has resulted in a handful of rule breakers facing prolonged stays in the terrifying confines of some of the region's scariest structures.

On the surface, it sounds kind of silly, but the practice is not that different from what health officials around the world are doing to keep people safe and secure. They are using fear, which is a powerful motivator. In this case, fear of the virus is apparently not enough to keep people inside and safe from contracting the virus or spreading it to others. So officials are using a different type of fear-based motivation, and it seems to be working.

"Whatever happens, happens," Heri Susanto, who was one of the first to be punished and placed in a recently reused "haunted,quot; pen. "I know this is for everyone's safety. Lesson learned."

Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, citizens are protesting coronavirus blockages that they see as an overreach of government powers. Their belief is that the virus is not as bad as it is believed to be or that the risk of getting sick (and possibly dying) from COVID-19 is worth it, provided they can get back to the way things are. were. Needless to say, that line of thinking is short-sighted at best and catastrophically dangerous at worst.

