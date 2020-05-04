SYDNEY, Australia – Crickets make my street sound like desert at night. In the morning, I hear the birds singing loudly from the sun to the depths of what used to be rush hour.
But in the late afternoon, the sounds of nature in a city where eight million people work from home, or don't work at all, give way to something else: a welcome burst of human noise.
In neighborhoods that were once defined by cars and busy schedules, kids run out front doors and garages, roam freely on bicycles, scooters, and skateboards, yell down empty streets. Literally screaming, like they just escaped from prison.
"Three, two, one, go!" I heard a young neighbor scream the other day, prompting a brother to speed over a tree limb they had dragged onto the street, causing a crunch of bicycle tires on the branches followed by yelling "Whoooaaaa!"
Five weeks after the isolation of Australia's coronavirus, children are the first blow to an afternoon soundtrack that also includes dog barking, screaming from parents, and about 20-something jogging as they talk about lust and love in the volumes belonging to the stage.
The weather can change, sometimes the noise increases at 3pm, sometimes later, but the surge of sound signals the beginning of Magic Hour, that ad hoc interlude when our human need to move and chat, even from a distance, breaks the silent isolation routine.
And let's be clear: it's heavenly. Real voices! Children! Couples! Arguments! What I hear outside my home office window, or when I pass when I run, is the music from the elevator that I never used to notice, and now I look forward to the connection and the passage of time.
"The more formal arrangements, from sports to events, are off the table, and even informal interactions in shops and bars, that is also gone," said David Rowe, a sociologist at Western Sydney University. "People are discovering that they need to interact with someone, even if it's just someone walking through a green space with you. You just want some kind of shared purpose."
In Sydney, the search for a "shared purpose,quot; seems to be especially pronounced. Orders to stay home have coincided with a warm autumn that followed a Summer ruined by forest fires, raising the crazy quotient to a point where nothing can be more controversial in Australia's coronavirus era than outdoor use.
In late March, when infection counts started doubling every few days, the crowds arriving at Bondi Beach became a turning point that led to a stricter blockade of all services except the most essential ones.
Government officials put up fences around the most popular beaches and asked everyone to take refuge, but as the days replayed like an environmental playlist, the need to escape home detention for a little sun and air intensified.
As exercise was one of the few activities that was still allowed, the parks and coastal walks around Sydney began to fill up like never before.
Rowe, the sociologist, said that around his house, trails that used to have only a few people before the pandemic have been virtually invaded. He admits that he is one of the new entrants to Magic Hour. Since the pandemic hit, she has been sharing those paths with her neighbors almost every afternoon.
"There certainly is a bit of a 'contagion effect' there," he said. "That is probably not the right language to use here, but some people, especially rule followers, need a license to go out, and seeing others gives them that permission."
Although armed with the power to issue heavy fines, the police have often been puzzled over how to respond to the Magic Hour.
Many people in Sydney, as they are known in Australia's largest city, were outraged when officers took people out for coffee or breastfeeding outside. And for some, the restrictions have been too much.
At 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 19, police arrested Dimitri Moskovich, 54, a muscle regular at Bondi Beach, after he hit the rocks near Bondi's north end. He argued that he was not violating the beach closure because he was not in the sand; its trip to the police station suggested that the authorities did not agree.
However, for the most part, city dwellers have behaved well. Physical distancing in my neighborhood has led to Friday afternoon drinks shared on an open road. In other areas, DJs have settled outside and played Sunday afternoon it gets strong enough for people to dance at home.
Parents, while grinding their teeth trying to balance work and home schooling, have also commented on the little joys that come without commuting and the opportunity to finish early.
It's a simpler life for those who still work or benefit from Australia's generous salary protection program – a life more akin to the 1970s, when there were fewer international trips, fewer fancy restaurant dinners, shorter work days, and fewer structure for childhood activities.
The less regulated approach to family life is especially visible where large areas of pavement can be found.
In Clovelly and Maroubra, two coastal neighborhoods where beaches are banned from all exercises except early morning, the large parking lots that used to be full of cars have been turned into playgrounds filled with dozens of wheeled kids.
Brendan Cook, an entertainer who lives near the Clovelly lot, said seeing the space "transformed into a junior cycle track has been a rare bonus."
"Some afternoons the place is full of children tracing their own paths of randomness without worry," he added.
The question of what comes next is one that the city may face faster than expected. After a quick government response, Australia has suppressed the virus. Evidence is widespread, community transmission is low, and new cases are emerging by a handful, not hundreds.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that starting this month, children in Sydney will return to school one day a week, rotating groups of students to minimize the risk of spreading the disease.
For now, however, our locked lives continue to produce a sound collage in the afternoon that is a reminder of what we are missing and used to ignore. Outside my window, I listen to puppies, I listen to small children, I hear laughter and I hear friends.
"I have to go out on the day," a woman said last week after meeting a neighbor at 4:17 p.m. "We cannot touch but we can speak."
