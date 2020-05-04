IHOP Announces New Pancake Cereal Panflakes

# Roommates, as our quarantined snack has certainly increased to almost embarrassing levels – here comes another snack contender to potentially add to your list. The popular breakfast chain IHOP has just announced the upcoming launch of its new pancake cereal, in its latest effort to dominate the breakfast arena.

According to @Delish, after the rise of homemade pancake cereal videos on Tik Tok, the breakfast restaurant leader IHOP has officially granted the wishes of many fans and is now presenting the real thing. On its Twitter account, IHOP decided to take the mysterious route by posting a photo of a cereal box with the name "Panflakes,quot;.

In the tweet caption, IHOP wrote, "Here's a little taste of something we're working on. Stay tuned for more." Meanwhile, in the cereal box, he says the "panflakes,quot; will be limited edition and feature small pancakes that are syrupy and crisp. The images of mini pancakes continue on the side of the box with tons of milk flowing.

If you're wondering when IHOP plans to drop your intriguing new cereal, well, you should stay tuned. The company did not include a release date in its tweet, but it did state that it will come. IHOP is joking when it falls, saying only "hold on to your pancakes and check back soon."

Many fans are now wondering if IHOP was behind the Tik Tok viral videos all along as a way to promote the upcoming cereal debut. Either way, based on the post-news social media response, IHOP may have a hit on its hands once the product drops.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!