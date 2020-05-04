I Celebrity IOU ’Renewed for Season 2 on HGTV – Up News Info

HGTV has ordered a second season of its hit series Celebrity IOU, for its premiere in early 2021.

The series has attracted more than 18.9 million total viewers since its premiere just three weeks ago, and is the new # 2 unscripted original series on the entire cable between P25-54 and W25-54 so far this year, according to Nielsen.

In Season 2, the new Hollywood A-Listers will express their gratitude to the people who made a big impact on their lives, surprising them with big and moving home renovations. The series features popular HGTV renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers and work closely with each celebrity to deliver a custom renovation to meet the needs of a special person. So far this season, the series has highlighted renovations by Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis, and the upcoming episodes of this season will feature Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

%MINIFYHTMLbeaa6b25c2ed6801b27c9b413ce5368c14%

"Since its premiere on April 13, Celebrity IOU has delivered a strong and consistent weekly performance across all demos, "said Jane Latman, president of HGTV." This series continues to break records and delight viewers with engaging stories about fan-favorite celebrities and the people who love them and support off camera. We have to do more. "



Celebrity IOU It is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. The series airs on Monday nights at 9 PM on HGTV.