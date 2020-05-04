I am not the person who puts money in bags of wheat. – Aamir Khan

Last week, a video went viral on the Internet, which claimed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had secretly placed 15,000 rupees in bags of wheat flour that were distributed in a Delhi town. The news spread like wildfire and everyone believed it to be true. However, with his latest statement, Aamir himself has dismissed all those rumors.

Aamir Khan denied the reports by posting a message on his social media that read: “Guys, I am not the person who puts money in bags of wheat. Is it a completely false story, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. "Reports indicated that when a vehicle, loaded with one-kilo packets of flour, arrived in Delhi, several people refused to take it. They believed that the amount of flour would hardly serve their families. Those who took it, however, They were shocked when they apparently found money hidden in it.

It seems that there is no authenticity in the previous reports, since now Aamir himself has clarified that he is not associated in any way with the reported gesture. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has reportedly extended his support to various organizations for Covid-19 relief.