Hunt warms up globally, no warranty yet

WASHINGTON – Hundreds of people are getting down to work in countries around the world to receive injections of experimental vaccines that could stop COVID-19, fueling the hope, perhaps unrealistic, that the end of the pandemic will come sooner. than planned.

Around 100 research groups are searching for vaccines with nearly a dozen in the early stages of human trials or ready to go. It's a crowded field, but researchers say that only increases the odds that a few can overcome the many remaining obstacles.

"We are not really competing with each other. We are in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible," Dr. Andrew Pollard, who leads the University's vaccine study, told The Associated Press from Oxford.

The harsh reality: There is no way to predict which vaccine, if any, will work safely, or even name a favorite.

As expressed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on the US government. USA: "More vaccines are needed in the goal to have the opportunity to obtain a safe and effective vaccine."

The first cautious tests in March, when a small number of volunteers received injections to check for side effects, turned into larger studies in China, the United States, and Europe to look for evidence that different vaccine candidates actually protect.

Next: find out for sure if any of the vaccines work in the real world by testing large groups of people in areas where the virus circulates, a difficult prospect when study participants may be in places where the virus is fading or told they do. stay home and find a way to quickly distribute many doses of any successful candidate.

Policymakers are devising plans to try to overcome both obstacles in an attempt to compress the years it usually takes to develop a vaccine. When asked if a vaccine was possible in January, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Fox News Sunday "on paper, it is possible." It is if we can execute, "he said.

Fauci warned that even if everything goes smoothly, 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine would set a speed record, and January will mark a year since the National Institutes of Health began creating its own COVID-19 vaccine, now in trials. with Moderna C ª.

MULTIPLE SHOTS WORK IN SEVERAL WAYS

Depending on how you count, there are between eight and 11 vaccine candidates in the early stages of testing in China, USA. USA, Britain, and Germany: A collaboration between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech last week began a study in Germany that simultaneously tested four somewhat different vaccines. More study sites are about to open in other countries, and between May and July, a handful of different vaccines will begin the first human tests.

There is no shortage of volunteers.

"This allows me to play a small role in fighting this thing," said Anthony Campisi, 33, of Philadelphia, who received his first test dose of the DNA-based vaccine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the University of Pennsylvania on last month. "I can be a guinea pig."

Initial vaccine candidates work in several ways. That is important because if one type fails, another may not.

Different types of vaccines work better in some virus families than others. But for coronaviruses, there is no plan. In 2003, when scientists tried vaccines against SARS, a cousin of the new virus, animal studies hinted at safety concerns, but then SARS disappeared and funding for the vaccine ran out. Vaccines against another COVID-19 cousin called MERS have only passed first-pass safety tests.

"Looking back 20/20, we should have worked harder on coronavirus vaccines back then," said Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health. Now, "we are required to try a variety of strategies if we want quick results."

PROS AND CONS

Sinovac and SinoPharm of China are testing "inactivated,quot; vaccines, produced by growing the new coronavirus and killing it. The companies have revealed little information about how the shots differ. But the technology is proven and true: Polio vaccines and some types of flu vaccines are inactivated viruses, although it is difficult to scale to quickly produce millions of doses.

Most of the other vaccines in process aim to train the immune system to recognize a part of the new coronavirus, mainly, the pointy protein that covers its external surface.

One way: use a harmless virus to transport the spike protein to the body. It is easier to produce, but determining which virus is the best "carrier,quot; is a key question. CanSino Biologics of China prepared its vaccine using a common cold-causing adenovirus, designed so that it does not spread in the body. And in case people's immune systems fight off the cold virus before the vaccine can do its job, Pollard's team at Oxford chose an adenovirus that normally infects chimpanzees.

Another way: it injects a part of the coronavirus genetic code that instructs the body itself to produce the spike protein, which in turn prepares the immune system to attack. It is a new and untested technology, but it promises even faster production. Vaccines made by NIH and Moderna, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and which the Pfizer-BioNtech collaboration use genetic code approaches.

There are still more methods down the line: the vaccine made from spike protein nanoparticles and even a nasal spray alternative to injections.

PROVIDING JOBS

Most of the vaccine studies so far are tracking safety and whether the volunteers' blood shows any immune reactions. Some have rapidly grown to larger numbers, but there is still the concern of being able to test real-world protection.

If the study participants are hiding at home or living in areas where the virus has stopped spreading rapidly, then very few can get sick so scientists know whether the vaccine or social estrangement was what protected them. The Oxford study, for example, will track approximately 1,000 people, half of whom received the actual vaccine. But the team plans a study at a later stage with 5,000 other volunteers for a final answer, and knows it may have to move to other countries.

"When you're chasing a pandemic, the place that seems like the right place to go today will be the wrong place in two weeks. And that makes it really difficult," Pollard said.

In the USA In the US, some lawmakers have called for a different and controversial experiment: Recruit young, healthy volunteers who agree to deliberately infect themselves with the new coronavirus to test whether a vaccine protects them. But some healthy adults die from COVID-19, and until doctors better understand why, this so-called "challenge study,quot; is a risky proposition with serious ethical questions, said Vermund of Yale.

Last week, the World Health Organization called on countries to offer testing sites for an international project that will speed up the timeline by continuously admitting promising vaccine candidates for additional studies in locations where COVID-19 continues being widespread at that time.

In the United States, the Trump administration is planning its own project called Operation Warp Speed ​​that will overlap studies of "different candidates who are done differently and act differently," Birx said.

If the initial evidence was strong enough and the virus is still widespread, the Food and Drug Administration could even consider emergency use of a vaccine before the final test results were available, said Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA office that oversees vaccines, recently to journalists.

SUPPLY OF THE WORLD

As long as the first useful vaccine is identified, there won't be enough for everyone. Thus, a growing number of vaccine manufacturers say they are already starting to prepare tons of doses, wasting millions of dollars if they go for the wrong candidate, but saving a few months on mass vaccines if their choice is valid.

"We need to start building new manufacturing sites now," said Wellcome Trust chief vaccine officer Charlie Weller. "And we must accept that some of these sites will be created for vaccines that will ultimately fail."

It is not just a bet for the shareholders. The US government USA It already has agreements with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson that together total nearly $ 1 billion and include expansion of production.

"The bottom line at the beginning is to do everything we can," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Outbreak Preparedness Innovations, which is funding several COVID-19 vaccine attempts around the world.

Even if one does work, expect early rationing as policy makers determine who needs the first few doses the most, possibly healthcare workers or the elderly, until there is enough for the world, rich and poor countries alike.

“I am concerned with what I call vaccine nationalism. That is the tension between the obligations that elected leaders will feel to protect the lives of their citizens "against the imperative of equitable global exchange," Hatchett said.

And with billions needing a dose or maybe several, just one winner in this race won't be enough.

"It is unlikely that a manufacturer or a candidate vaccine will be able to meet the global need and supply that need," Pollard said.

