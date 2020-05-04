Hunt warms up globally, no warranty yet

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – Hundreds of people are getting down to work in countries around the world to receive injections of experimental vaccines that could stop COVID-19, fueling the hope, perhaps unrealistic, that the end of the pandemic will come sooner. than planned.

Around 100 research groups are searching for vaccines with nearly a dozen in the early stages of human trials or ready to go. It's a crowded field, but researchers say that only increases the odds that a few can overcome the many remaining obstacles.

"We are not really competing with each other. We are in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible," Dr. Andrew Pollard, who leads the University's vaccine study, told The Associated Press from Oxford.

The harsh reality: There is no way to predict which vaccine, if any, will work safely, or even name a favorite.

As expressed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on the US government. USA: "More vaccines are needed in the goal to have the opportunity to obtain a safe and effective vaccine."

The first cautious tests in March, when a small number of volunteers received injections to check for side effects, turned into larger studies in China, the United States, and Europe to look for evidence that different vaccine candidates actually protect.

Next: find out for sure if any of the vaccines work in the real world by testing large groups of people in areas where the virus circulates, a difficult prospect when study participants may be in places where the virus is fading or told they do. stay home and find a way to quickly distribute many doses of any successful candidate.

Policymakers are devising plans to try to overcome both obstacles in an attempt to compress the years it usually takes to develop a vaccine. When asked if a vaccine was possible in January, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told Fox News Sunday "on paper, it is possible." It is if we can execute, "he said.

Fauci warned that even if everything goes smoothly, 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine would set a speed record, and January will mark a year since the National Institutes of Health began creating its own COVID-19 vaccine, now in trials. with Moderna C ª.

MULTIPLE SHOTS WORK IN SEVERAL WAYS

Depending on how you count, there are between eight and 11 vaccine candidates in the early stages of testing in China, USA. USA, Britain, and Germany: A collaboration between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech last week began a study in Germany that simultaneously tested four somewhat different vaccines. More study sites are about to open in other countries, and between May and July, a handful of different vaccines will begin the first human tests.

There is no shortage of volunteers.

"This allows me to play a small role in fighting this thing," said Anthony Campisi, 33, of Philadelphia, who received his first test dose of the DNA-based vaccine from Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the University of Pennsylvania on last month. "I can be a guinea pig."

