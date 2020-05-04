Hundreds of teens line up in Atlanta to buy Jordan sneakers!

Last week, the Governor of Georgia decided to "open,quot; the state. Since Ethen, an increase in coronavirus cases began to flood local hospitals.

And we should expect an even greater increase in the spread of the coronvirus.

That's because, over the weekend, a popular Atlanta store launched a portfolio of Air Jordan sneakers, and hundreds of teenagers showed up, hoping to get a pair of signature sneakers.

None of the teens appeared to be wearing masks, and they were clearly within 6 feet of each other.

Here are photos of the line:

Air Jordan is a brand of basketball shoes, sportswear, casual and style produced by Nike. It was created for the former NBA player and six-time NBA Finals MVP Michael Jordan. The original Air Jordan sneakers were produced exclusively for Michael Jordan in early 1984 and released to the public in late 1984. The sneakers were designed for Nike by Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield, and Bruce Kilgore.

Air Jordans, or simply Jordans, are by far the most collectible sneaker brand in the world. Many of the sneakers really appreciate in value.