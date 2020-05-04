Home Entertainment Hundreds of teens line up in Atlanta to buy Jordan sneakers!

Hundreds of teens line up in Atlanta to buy Jordan sneakers!

Last week, the Governor of Georgia decided to "open,quot; the state. Since Ethen, an increase in coronavirus cases began to flood local hospitals.

And we should expect an even greater increase in the spread of the coronvirus.

That's because, over the weekend, a popular Atlanta store launched a portfolio of Air Jordan sneakers, and hundreds of teenagers showed up, hoping to get a pair of signature sneakers.

None of the teens appeared to be wearing masks, and they were clearly within 6 feet of each other.

