Hrithik Roshan was offered to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan's brother in Main Hoon Na

Hrithik Roshan made a dream debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai in 2000. Twenty years later, the actor remains the favorite on the list of all filmmakers. The actor shared the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, which turned out to be one of the biggest and most beloved films in Hindu cinema in recent years.

However, filmmaker Farah Khan is said to have approached Hrithik to portray SRK's younger brother a lot in Main Hoon Na (2004). After his much-talked-about Bollywood entry, his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was said to be of the opinion that his son should focus more on making movies solo rather than multitasking. Therefore, on the advice of his father, Hritik said no to star in Main Hoon Na.

Finally, it was Roshan's brother-in-law, Zayed Khan, who was cornered to play the role of SRK's brother in the movie. Well, we hope to see Hritik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan together on the big screen very soon.

Main Hoon Na marked Farah Khan's directorial debut and was produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also starred Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty.