However, another Isaiah Thomas is being mistaken for Isiah Thomas due to & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Twitter can't seem to keep its Thomases in order.

Former Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas has come under scrutiny and criticism since the start of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; hit television screens in April. In the docuseries, Thomas is portrayed as a villain of the Jordan-led Bulls teams, as Twitter has reached its apex of hatred for the retired guard and the main office man.

This has led to some confusion. But, Twitter can be brash and reckless, as we know. A few weeks ago, current NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas, note the additional A in the first name, took to Twitter to explain that he was not the famous Thomas from Detroit.

You'll be tweeting me mad at me like I'm trying to hurt Jordan hahaha – Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

Well, it is happening again. On Sunday, Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Isaiah Thomas, also spelled with that extra A, said he is receiving additional attention because of the name.

People in my DM say I was the only one looking for Jordan – Isaiah Thomas (@ Isaiah_t55) May 4, 2020

This Isaiah Thomas is entering his junior season coming off a two-shot campaign in 2019. You won't find him near a basketball court, folks. There is another Thomas, just as there was another babka.

Some of the responses were confusingly hilarious.

I've lost respect for Magic and Larry, they had something to do with you not being on the Dream Team, period! – WILLIAM A SPEIGHT, SR (@ PAPASP8) May 4, 2020

It's pretty impressive having an NBA career, being younger, and playing college football again. – Brian James (@ BJam3s) May 4, 2020

Tell them Michael Jordan never scored a single point for you. – InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) May 4, 2020

You should stop complaining, who would you rather have on your dream team, you or Michael? You should choose Michael! Your coach did it! – Girard 21 (@ goodyear50) May 4, 2020

So please, Twitter, stop sending bad text messages to guys named Isaiah Thomas. You are not going to do anything. Just hurt feelings.

(By the way, andyou can find the real Isiah here.)