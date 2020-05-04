Home Sports However, another Isaiah Thomas is being mistaken for Isiah Thomas due to...

However, another Isaiah Thomas is being mistaken for Isiah Thomas due to & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Twitter can't seem to keep its Thomases in order.

Former Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas has come under scrutiny and criticism since the start of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; hit television screens in April. In the docuseries, Thomas is portrayed as a villain of the Jordan-led Bulls teams, as Twitter has reached its apex of hatred for the retired guard and the main office man.

This has led to some confusion. But, Twitter can be brash and reckless, as we know. A few weeks ago, current NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas, note the additional A in the first name, took to Twitter to explain that he was not the famous Thomas from Detroit.

MORE: Michael Jordan still can't take Isiah Thomas

Well, it is happening again. On Sunday, Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Isaiah Thomas, also spelled with that extra A, said he is receiving additional attention because of the name.

This Isaiah Thomas is entering his junior season coming off a two-shot campaign in 2019. You won't find him near a basketball court, folks. There is another Thomas, just as there was another babka.

Some of the responses were confusingly hilarious.

So please, Twitter, stop sending bad text messages to guys named Isaiah Thomas. You are not going to do anything. Just hurt feelings.

(By the way, andyou can find the real Isiah here.)

