How the fashionable face mask became a symbol of class

From the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended As Americans cover their nose and mouth with a face mask, the tenor of the programmatic ads that follow me on the Internet has changed. Sandwiched between lounge pants and fitness applications are announcements from companies that have focused on producing fabric face masks. Masks are not explicitly marketed for protection, nor are they explicitly marketed as fashion, just as another accessory to add to the stack. Over the weekend, I saw cloth masks in bright and colorful patterns from companies like Live Love Gameday, which normally sells T-shirts marketed to women who love sports. "We cover you," says the copy. When I clicked, intrigued by the idea of ​​a mask that was actually "cute," I was briefly saddened to discover that the leopard print I longed for was already out of print.

Realistically, the face masks we are now asked to wear work as protection, protecting both the wearer and those with whom he meets. But now, face masks are a trend. Designed for nonessential workers aware of the trends surfing the Internet from the comfort of their homes, the trendy ones will inevitably become status symbols.

The directive to wearing a face mask is not about protecting yourself but about protecting others. In Refinery29, Connie Wang wrote eloquently on the protection of the collective, placing the need to wear a mask in a much-needed context. In many parts of Asia, including China, where Wang's family is from, it is normal to wear a face mask for daytime activities. "I tell my American friends that I wear them because of pollution, or that I can't afford to get sick during business trips and family marathon gatherings," Wang writes. "But the truth is, I wear masks because it's just what I want. it has to be done. "

Putting on a face mask and using one to run errands outside of a global pandemic is socially acceptable on the streets of Taipei, where my mother's family is from. Last April, my mother spent a week in the ICU in Taipei after receiving emergency brain surgery; When my brothers and I came to visit her, we were greeted at the hospital by one of my many aunts, who pushed a package of surgical masks in our general direction and told us to put them on. We were not allowed to enter the ICU unless we were wearing them, and we also had to cover our street clothes with a hospital-issued surgical gown that was discarded immediately after being washed. Although we never asked my aunt why we had to wear the masks, the reason was clear: it was for the health and well-being of those around us.

However, when I looked around at the various masks I saw on that visit to Taipei, none of them stood out as being particularly fashionable or remarkable. A completely black package of disposable masks that I bought at FamilyMart, a convenience store near our hotel, it felt classy once I put it on, but I didn't buy those masks because they were classy, ​​I bought and wore them because without them I didn't I would be allowed to enter the ICU and feed my mother chunks of pumpkin stew during our 15-minute visit. The various night markets I visited had face masks for sale and, stupidly, I idly searched for imitation versions of luxury brands to take me to the United States as a souvenir more than anything else. Nowhere did I see anyone coordinate their masks with their outfits. If someone wore a mask, then they were simply wearing a mask, doing their part to be a good citizen for those around them.

Framing the mask itself as a "fashion statement," as Vanessa Friedman did in a recent New York Times Column insists on the idea that as cloth masks become part of everyday life, they will become fashion accessories and not mutual protection needs. "However, when masks migrate to fashion, they become something else," he writes. "As with all accessories (such as shoes, bags and scarves), they become symbols not only of health or social concern, but of identity." The "identity" in question is really just class; A disposable surgical mask worn more than three days in a row is a little different from designer Eugenia Kim's $ 20 satin offer. Hypebeasts with deep files are also particularly well prepared for this moment. A BAPE face mask bought for the sake of fashion is now both: a necessity and a fashion statement in one, the most succinct way to telegraph an affinity for street wear, as well as the disposable income required to do so.

Looking at cloth face masks and other homemade iterations of PPE, many essential workers need to get their job done, as "fashion" feels like a denial, an unconditional refusal to deal with our grim reality today. Hospital workers are resigning due to a lack of protective equipment necessary to do their jobs properly and safely, but many lucky enough to be able to do their nonessential work from home are weighing their fashion options. It's much easier to bear an internal debate over an Etsy checkered cotton face mask when you don't have to worry about the virus at work. In recent weeks, publications like fashion, Elle, GQ and NY’S The strategist They have published SEO friendly shopping lists of where to buy "stylish" face masks. "Masks are not a fashion accessory, but they take up a fair amount of real estate in your face," he writes. Fashion. "And therefore it is not surprising that people are looking for aesthetically pleasing products." The mask that begins fashionThe list is a $ 40 Liberty apparel offering from the Araks lingerie and loungewear line. ElleThe list includes the independent fashion label Collina Strada's version in PPE: a $ 100 face mask with "maximalist" ties on each side, made from dead material fabric from past seasons, with the caveat that for every mask purchased Five will be donated to New York City Health Workers in desperate need.

Of course, fashion designers and clothing companies started making masks because they had to make money somehow. At Times, Friedman grapples with this sticky dilemma, suggesting that the new glut of masks, both cute and functional, is part of a bigger and smarter cash grab in response to the global health crisis. To be clear, masks are necessary for everyone, not just for essential workers going to work, but it seems that there are now "cute" masks everywhere, readily available for nonessential workers staying at home. wear on your weekly grocery shopping trips, while the many so-called essential workers cover their faces with scarves, T-shirts, and anything else they can find.

The division is clear: for the target audience of the lists in NY, Fashion, and The New York Times, the face masks are really just fashion, because your daily protection is already assured. For non-essential workers who are able to do their work from the comfort of their own homes, the question of what type Mask (striped or checkered, leopard or zebra, Christian Siriano or Reforma) is not about how well you will do your job, but how it will look. For the privileged, a face mask is an expression of individual identity, which essentially renders its main function meaningless.

Not wearing a mask, as Donald Trump, Mike Pence and much of the current administration have chosen, is also about expressing your identity. Trump's eagerness to return the economy to "normalcy" well ahead of CDC guidelines has encouraged his most ardent supporters to gather in protest against the home stay policies enacted by several states. The choice of not Wearing a mask in public, then, is also a clear signifier of identity.