How much should Chris Mack's Louisville Cardinals pay for the problems that preceded them?

Let's say you bought a house: four bedrooms, three-car garage, great schools, a subdivision pool, even. You negotiated a good deal, closed at the appointed time, lived there for 24 mostly pleasant months. You knew that the people you bought the writing from were a shadowy group, and there had been allegations of nefarious activity, but that was their problem. This was your house now.

And then the feds came along and stated that since the previous owners violated the law, they intended to tear down their home. There may not be any real logic to this, but it's a shame. You should have bought the apple one.

Is that a perfect analogy with the current circumstances in Louisville? No, but it's in the neighborhood.

And that's why determining what might be an appropriate punishment for Louisville is so difficult.

When Chris Mack took over Louisville, he was not unaware that there were problems. If it had not been made clear that U of L was "University-6,quot; in the Department of Justice documents describing the case against 10 men involved, directly or tangentially, in the basketball business, if it had not been alleged that representatives of If the University-6 had engaged in activities that would be in violation of NCAA rules, chances are there was no head coach opening for the Cardinals in the spring of 2018.

And the FBI case emerged a few months after Louisville was paroled by the NCAA for the investigation of the "Breaking the Cardinal Rules,quot; scandal, when it was alleged that exotic dancers were brought to the basketball residence to entertain players and recruits.

Now, not exactly three years later, Louisville received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. The coach, when the alleged violations are supposed to have occurred, Rick Pitino, was fired from his post in Louisville. Athletic director Tom Jurich, who hired Pitino nearly two decades earlier, received more than $ 5 million to drop out of school, his departure was considered a "withdrawal,quot; in the deal. Assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were fired shortly after Pitino. Louisville also has a relatively new university president.

The list has changed almost entirely since the fall day of 2017 when Pitino left. With the transfer of guard Darius Perry and forward Jordan Nwora leaving for the NBA Draft, the only player on that team to be with the team in 2020-21 is center Malik Williams. He never played a game for Pitino. The NCAA is under no obligation to consider any of this in determining Louisville's punishment, just as it need not consider how Louisville played the system in the previous case by lining up the timing of his postseason ban to coincide, in 2016, with one of its weakest teams in a decade.

"While I understand the allegations made today," Mack said in a statement, "I am confident that the university will do the right thing, including counterattacking for charges that we simply do not agree with and which the facts do not justify. . "

Examining the previous NCAA verdicts suggests that justice has never been a mandate for the NCAA system of jurisprudence. Often they do it right. Just as they often leave us all puzzled by the outcome of a case. And now the NCAA has not only the infractions committee to deliver justice, but also the "Independent Accountability Review Process," a mechanism designed to handle cases outside the traditional system.

The Louisville NOA reportedly includes a level one offense against the program and a level two offense against Pitino, who "failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance."

We can be sure that the answer to all this is not the death penalty, in NCAA parlance, a ban on competing for offensive sport for a season or more, even though the Cardinals might technically be eligible because the moment of the latter case fell within the trial period of the previous case.

However, based on the sanctions available under NCAA guidelines, it seems possible that Louisville may eventually have to lose another postseason. It seems likely that Pitino will face a suspension from his new position as head coach at Iona.

Whatever the outcome, it is inevitable that someone will be enraged by the way the case is judged. Lately, nothing is more predictable than outrage at the NCAA.