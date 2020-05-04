Hospital fails but Apple Watch detects heart conditions in elderly women – Latest news

In another example of how Apple Watch can save people's lives, an 80-year-old woman in Germany was saved by Apple Watch's ECG functionality for discovering her heart condition that a hospital's ECG did not detect during a diagnosis.

According to a study by researchers at Oxford University published in the European Heart Journal, the elderly woman attended the Mainz University Medical Center at Johannes Gutenberg University, Germany, describing herself as "typical angina symptoms."

The patient also reported two episodes of & # 39; praesincopia & # 39 ;, a situation in which a person almost lost consciousness due to the reduced flow of oxygenated blood to the brain.

Reviewing the woman's details, the doctors performed an initial 12-channel ECG. The test did not see any evidence of ischemia, which is a restriction in the blood vessels that can restrict the blood supply.

Later, the patient showed doctors the results of the ECG tests she carried out with her Apple Watch, revealing "traces with marked ST-segment depression."

In those results, the doctors saw evidence of myocardial ischemia, and the patient was then transferred to the catheterization laboratory.

"Consequently, the patient was treated with a coronary stent and left the hospital a day later," the study authors wrote.

"The development of smart technologies paves the way for new diagnostic possibilities. In the case of the Apple watch, after installing the mobile app, it records an ECG when a finger is placed on the watch's digital crown. Stored in a PDF file that can be retrieved from the app, "the study said.

"Therefore, the Apple watch can be used not only to detect atrial fibrillation or atrioventricular conduction disorders, but also to detect myocardial ischemia," the authors wrote.

There have been several examples where Apple Watch saved lives in the past.

A US doctor USA He recently saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) in a restaurant.

The user alerted an Apple Watch user in the UK about his low heart rate. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in surgery to fix the problem.

