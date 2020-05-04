His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Italy begins chaotic reopening
Italy, which has had the deadliest outbreak in Europe, will enter a reopening phase today, although protests by politicians, business leaders and mayors confused about government plans have created a sense of chaos.
Restaurants can provide takeaway services, but trattoria, bars, and cafes cannot seat customers for a few weeks. Thousands of small business owners have given their mayors the keys to their claimed restaurants and cafes, saying the requirements will make business impossible.
Shipping: Rome has forged an irreverent, if somewhat cynical, character. Our head of the Rome office asks: Can the city survive the coronavirus?
In other news:
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of His terrible battle against the coronavirus in an interview with The Sun newspaper. Even after receiving "liters and liters of oxygen,quot; while hospitalized, Johnson said he was not improving and could not understand why.
-
On Sunday, Spain reported 164 deaths and 838 confirmed infections, its lowest daily numbers since March when the nation closed.
-
Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin is doing little to help small businesses in his country through a coronavirus blockade, even as restrictions threaten to undo decades of economic success.
-
Former President George W. Bush called on Americans to put aside partisan differences and show empathy for those affected by the coronavirus. President Trump hit him in response.
-
French Muslims, unable to repatriate bodies to their home countries, face a shortage of cemeteries for their families.
-
In London, at least 28 bus drivers have died since the coronavirus outbreak began. And while new measures have been put in place to protect them, some worry that it is too little, too late.
Australia has called for an investigation into the origin of the virus. Germany and Britain have doubts about doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei. President Trump has said he will punish China, and other governments want to sue Beijing for damages and reparations.
China has responded aggressively, combining medical assistance with economic threats. The harsh tone is a sign of how dangerous China's leaders consider the consequences of the virus to their position in the country.
Quotable: "Mistrust in China has accelerated so rapidly with the virus that no ministry knows how to treat it," said an expert in Germany.
A coronavirus mystery: why some places do better
Coronavirus has touched almost every country, but Its impact has been uneven. Large metropolises such as New York, Paris and London have been greatly affected. Others, such as Bangkok, New Delhi and Lagos, have so far fared much better.
Our team of reporting correspondents from around the world: Hannah Beech in Southeast Asia, Alissa Rubin in the Middle East, Anatoly Kurmanaev in South America, and Ruth Maclean in Africa, delved into the puzzle as to why the virus has overwhelmed some places. and left others relatively. unscathed.
Investigation: Younger populations, past blockages, and cultural factors that foster social distance may offer some protection. Hundreds of studies are underway on how demographics, public health, and genetics could explain the different impact of the virus.
But each explanation seems to come with warnings and against evidence. If older people are highly vulnerable, for example, Japan, with its aging population, should be devastated. (It is far from that).
Asia's new normal: As cities in Australia, Asia, and elsewhere control their outbreaks, churches, schools, restaurants, and even sports venues. They are beginning to reopen. But residents are returning to a different world, where social estrangement and government restrictions infuse almost everything, a reality that will likely continue until a vaccine or treatment is found.
The Business of the Vaccine Race
Above, a laboratory in Belgrade, Serbia. The search for a coronavirus vaccine has grown in intensity never before seen in medical research. But outside of science, More is at stake.
Our reporters discuss the political and commercial interests of the effort, balancing speed with safety, and the challenges of delivering billions of doses of vaccines.
This is what is happening the most.
Afghan migrants in Iran: Afghanistan is investigating claims that dozens of Afghans are being smuggled into Iran for work were tortured by Iranian border guards and thrown into a river, where many drowned.
Deceased journalist: Sajid Hussain, a Pakistani journalist in exile in Sweden who covered violence, crime and insurgency in his home country, He was found dead in a river near Stockholm on Friday. Journalism groups suggested that he may have been kidnapped by a Pakistani intelligence agency.
Snapshot: Above, a waterfront park in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, As the arrival of the warm spring weather tempted New Yorkers to abandon the discipline of weeks of confinement. Concerned officials warn them to wear masks and maintain social distance.
Hornets of murder: Beekeepers are concerned that a vicious insect, the Asian giant hornet, is making a home in the USA USA and devastating bee populations.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Warming up and spicing gently, Melissa Clark & # 39; s Easy puff pastry makes about an hour, and may not last as long.
Gardening: It's not too late for Start a flower garden. Get a homegrown color with zinnias, marigolds, and sunflowers.
And now for the backstory on …
Believing that New York would never change. Until he did.
Our reporter Vivian Lee left New York in late 2018 and moved to Beirut to cover the Middle East. The city had been home for six and a half years, and it was there that she started as a Times subway reporter.
When I came here as a foreign correspondent, I found stories: civil war in Syria, authoritarianism in Egypt. But now the loudest headlines are at home.
I text people in New York in the same tones my mother has used since I moved to the Middle East: “Are you okay? Be careful."
Each space in New York is its own theater. If the city offers absolution in anonymity, it also offers fleeting fame in the simple act of walking.
But now the streets of New York are empty.
The disaster is making New Yorkers regret the city that is as out of reach as mine. From Beirut, I scroll through Instagram accounts dedicated to immortalizing New Yorkers, read the essays on choosing to stay, follow the #BestNYAccent contest.
When I left, everyone said: Oh, you will come back and it will be exactly the same. You will change, but New York never does. Even then he did not believe them, although he was confident that a certain timelessness would prevail. Now they don't believe it either.