Here are the only good parts of the oral history of the very boring Vogue gala

There is only one purpose for any good oral story, and that is to reveal who did it. Coca-Cola of who in a bathroom. That's! Imagine having an oral history that doesn't evoke drugs even once.

Obviously fashion He wasn't going to reveal his own cover when he released this boring 8,000 word account of the annual Met Gala, canceled this year like everything else. Instead of all eyes, I would have happily settled for a very, very decadent and very real look at what happens in that infamous bathroom, which is probably sordid beyond my commoner imagination. Does anyone else make coca cola or are we just gnawing on ketamine rocks these days?

Instead of something fun or useful, we have this bland account that serves only as an anthem for Anna Wintour and not much else. I checked it out for the best quotes so you don't have to.

Stephen Jones, milliner and designer of exhibition headdresses

I was at Central Saint Martins in London back then and it was 1976 and we were all punks, dressed in rubber and leather and hanging around the library with a bottle of red wine hidden in our bag. But then, I saw this book and looked inside and marveled at the images and the story. Was called Hollywood something something Glamor. It was the most extraordinary thing I had ever seen. I tried to steal the book, but the completely terrifying librarian discovered me and basically rugby tackled me while trying to jump over the library entrance … About 15 years ago, I bought a copy at auction in perfect condition. for really a little money.

Elle Fanning, Actress:

I sat next to Franca Sozzani. She was wearing this little — it looked like a little Oreo to me, best of all — little navy and white lace short skirt.

Rita prays, singer:

[When I realized I was attending] I don't know if I cried or vomited, because it would be the scariest minute of my life, having to climb those stairs.

Stephen Jones:

Working on the headdresses for the exhibition "Anglomania", I was thinking: Well, if I were back in punk times, but knowing how to make hats like I do now, what would I like to have? So I made a Mohican out of cigarettes and turned him into a Mohican out of tampons, which actually went before the museum board. And it was actually quite funny because all the men said, "I don't know if we can have this." And all the girls are laughing. I had to go before the board, the cigarettes passed but not the tampons at first.

Sophie Pape, Met Gala Consultant

Katy Perry's Moschino chandelier was everything. It weighed 50 pounds and the dimension of that look allowed just a quarter and an inch to clean the museum door. I got the image of the chandelier and then marked the dimensions, like, can we even get this? And there was a lot of back and forth on how we were going to put his hat on and because it was battery powered, how long that battery would last. We wanted to make sure it was as systematic as possible with these tickets, so we had to schedule their arrival so that they did not have to miss the line because they are all important. So it was a little complicated. Then when he was inside, he switched from his chandelier to a hamburger. I only wish it had been a hot dog because it was very difficult for him to get between some of the dining room tables.

Prabal Gurungdesigner

I designed a dress in a way for Diane Kruger, but then she said, "Oh, can we make it an empire waist?" Only later did I realize that I was pregnant.

Detective Michael LombardiNew York City Police Department

There are two things that I will never understand in this world and that are art and fashion. I will never make it. Understand it. I try to look at it, but just scratch my head looking at the red carpet.

Kendall Jennermodel

I remember Jared Leto last year had a cast of his own head. He says, "Take it at night!" And I wonder, "This is heavy. I have wings! I need to give this back to you.

Andrew Bolton, curator Wendy Yu in charge, The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Cardinal Dolan, whom I met quite well during the Heavenly Bodies dinner, likes his food and was appalled at how small the portions were. He is used to, I suppose, massive portions and tipped a waiter to go outside looking for two hot dogs.

Elle Fanning, Actress

I know Cass Bird was there for a while and that she would take all the photos and I even have some great photos. I have a very nice picture of Lupita Nyong’o in the bathroom. It's still on my phone and I never showed it to him. You can always take good photos in the bathroom, that's for sure. There are feathers and glitters all over the floor left behind and people whispering in the ear of others the gossip that is happening. You can always say there is some drama. It feels like a high school bathroom.

Kimberly Chey, Senior Development Officer for Events at the Met

There have been several colliders who were not fully clothed. Those were shocking moments, whether topless, bottomless or semi-bottomless. But the naked man in the box definitely takes the cake.

Rachna Shah, partner, managing director of public and digital relations at KCD

At her first Met Gala, Celine Dion appeared and she said, “Do I need to show ID? I don't know if I have it in my pocket. "And we were kidding her, you know, obviously I think we can tell who you are by your voice. And then she really started singing. I mean it was amazing! It was Celine Dion standing still in front of you singing!

Sally Singer, former Vogue creative digital director

One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts fell out of her dress on the red carpet … and then, at dinner, it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are in front of me at the table and they're in a tray and I'm looking at them And John Mayer was putting his hands on the table. He bent down and I just remember thinking, Oh celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's happening.

Detective Michael LombardiNew York City Police Department

It was the last car that night. We are standing there, the truck opens, more or less as if it were fine, the last car, let's go. Oh it's a box, it was covered. They lifted the box, put it on the red carpet, removed the cloth, and there was a gentleman who was inside a transparent plexi box, completely naked on the red carpet. Quickly, myself, for sure, I took that box out of the red carpet and we needed to open that box and see what was going on with it. It was a very interesting few minutes, maybe 15 minutes, until we really controlled it. And I didn't expect that. We learned about the crashes years before, but a person walking into a plexiglass box, naked, was something new to all of us. The box was closed. I was there with my supervisor and we tried to talk to the boy in a box and he doesn't answer us. Is he alive? Are you breathing? You know, why don't you answer us? Do you need medical attention? So we had to get the fire department to open the box … he was arrested.