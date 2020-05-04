Harvey Schiller responds to Michael Jordan by calling him & # 39; a cock & # 39; in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

One moment that stood out in Episode 5 of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; is when Michael Jordan refused to show the Reebok logo while accepting his 1992 gold medal as part of the "Dream Team,quot; at the Olympics.

"Michael was so unique in his competitive drive and a drive that extended to his partners, like Nike, that he couldn't bear the thought of wearing the Reebok logo on a world stage: receiving a gold medal at the Olympics," former former NBA player Inside Stuff presenter Willow Bay said in the documentary series. "So he covered the Reebok logo with the flag of the United States."

In the documentary series, there is a camera that records Jordan talking about this moment. He complains about having to wear the Reebok jacket and explicitly mentions Harvey Schiller, calling him "an asshole." In 1992, Schiller was named Executive Director of the United States Olympic Committee. In this role, he helped attract corporate sponsorships, such as Reebok.

"Harvey Schiller. What an idiot," says Jordan in the documentary. "The guy who said that if we don't wear our uniforms, we can't accept our gold medal and all that stuff … They said they're going to try to hide the Reebok in it. But they can't hide it's like it's going to hide it. expect a big surprise. "

Schiller was probably just relaxing at home watching the series when he was suddenly caught in Jordan's crossfire. But the sports executive had a good response on social media shortly after the episode aired.

Well, I bet Dream Team members still have their Reebok Olympic uniforms. – Harvey Schiller (@HWSCHILLER) May 4, 2020

At the time, Schiller said that players wore the jacket.

"They must realize that they are 12 out of 610 American athletes," Schiller said in 1992. "Each of those 610 athletes who have realized their Olympic dreams by making this team is important, but to be consistent, each athlete must follow the regulations. described in the code of conduct. There can be no exceptions. "

So, as wearing the jacket was mandatory, Jordan found a smart way to wear it without disturbing his sponsors. Although at that time Nike denied telling Jordan that it had to cover the logo.

"We don't insist that he reject the jacket," said Nike sports marketing director Steve Miller. "We haven't had conversations with him at all. Michael is a very interesting person, with a very strong value system. These people are just that, people. People think we have tremendous control over their lives. We have business relationships with them. But we can't dictate what they do. "

Miller added, however, "I hope he does the right thing."