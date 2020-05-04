Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's new collection is a bold touch of spring

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!.

If your quarantine wardrobe is getting boring, you've come to the right place.

While many of us remain socially estranged amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're likely looking for the same sweatshirt and spandex combination you've been sporting in your kitchen home office every other day for the past two months, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But, if that next Zoom Mother's Day brunch call makes you want to get a little more stylish than your everyday lounge wear, look no further than the newly launched Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Spring Collection.

With fashionista Blair Eadie involved, the collection is expected to be packed with a vibrant and beautiful array of spring colors, from primary to pastel. And, in keeping with Eadie's aesthetic, the garments – blazers, sweaters, dresses, skirts, and matching outfits – are designed to match, match, and match for a sunny, standout look.

For print enthusiasts, there are plenty of them – florals, stripes, hearts, and polka dots – all to ensure your outfit is the opposite of boring.