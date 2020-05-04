Home Entertainment GUHH's Angela Simmons says she's open to dating

GUHH's Angela Simmons says she's open to dating

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood star Angela Simmons has revealed that she is willing to date, but that she has a list of requirements for any man who wants to get on the plate.

"I want to go out. I'm open to that," he told Page Six. "The boy would have to have certain qualities. He definitely has to be a family man, God fearing, fun, established, it's a long list. My son will definitely have to give his approval. I don't want anyone close to me." son if you don't like it, absolutely. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©