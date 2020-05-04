GUHH's Angela Simmons says she's open to dating

Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood star Angela Simmons has revealed that she is willing to date, but that she has a list of requirements for any man who wants to get on the plate.

"I want to go out. I'm open to that," he told Page Six. "The boy would have to have certain qualities. He definitely has to be a family man, God fearing, fun, established, it's a long list. My son will definitely have to give his approval. I don't want anyone close to me." son if you don't like it, absolutely. "

She added, "But I don't like the drama, so I definitely don't want to be a part of it. I don't see it as flattering at all."

Last week, the mother of one nearly broke the Internet after posting photos of herself in a skimpy bikini, sharing an inspiring message about body positivity.

