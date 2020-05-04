Grimes gives birth, welcomes the first child with Elon Musk

Congratulations are in order for Grimes and Elon musk.

On Monday, the Canadian singer welcomed her first child with the creator of Tesla. "Mommy and baby all good," Elon shared the exciting news on Twitter after a fan asked for a baby update.

At this time, the couple has kept other details about their newborn with tight lips.

In February, Grimes spoke about her pregnancy, preparing for life as a mother and more in a candid interview with TheFace.

In fact, she explained that one of her main priorities is to interact and spend quality time with her little one, so she created a digital version of herself.

Your reasoning? It will still allow you to do shows, photo shoots and other things without having to physically leave your baby.

"Having a digital body allows me to continue working during the last stages of my pregnancy, and after having my baby, so that I can spend more time with them," she shared with the publication. "It's hard for me to do photo shoots and put on clothes right now, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me."

