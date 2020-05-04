Gravitas Nabs "Seems to Kill" with Brandon Flynn, Julia Goldani Telles "- Up News Info

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to It seems to kill, a dark comedy by American High and writer / director Kellen Moore. With an on-demand premiere on June 19, the movie stars Brandon Flynn, best known for the Netflix teen drama, 13 reasons why, Julia Goldani Telles from Showtime’s The issueKi Hong LeeUnbreakable kimmy schmidt) and Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Sea View)

The plot tracks Max Richards (Flynn), a teenager born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who changes forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own strange disease, who aids him in his quest for self-discovery … without accidentally killing someone.

The photo was produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner and Austin Sepulveda of American High, with Ryan Bennett and Michael Glassman as executive producers.

Tony Piantedosi, vice president of acquisitions for Gravitas Ventures, negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group.