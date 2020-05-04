Governor Polis could do more to protect tenants during the coronavirus recession

With May here, many Coloradoans were about to face a stark choice: pay the rent or face eviction. In his speech, Governor Jared Polis, who, in the last hours of April, issued an executive order that stops the eviction for 30 days. The order represents a change of heart for Polis: just over two weeks ago, Polis stated that "he has no legal capacity to suspend rent or evictions entirely," despite sustained pressure from a variety of groups, including the city of Denver Council. Polis's decision is sound, both a legal and a political issue.

First, let's move on to the law. Colorado's disaster emergency statute gives Polis a range of powers in times of emergency. You can suspend the operation of state laws regarding "state business conduct,quot;, evacuate entire areas of the state, and take over local government resources. Importantly, Polis can make decisions regarding "occupancy of premises,quot; and provide "temporary emergency housing." Polis's executive order does not specify under what provision of the statute he is acting, and the statute has rarely been proven in court. But a reasonable interpretation of these provisions is that Polis may order that tenants continue to occupy the facilities in which they already reside. In fact, a Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis of Florida, issued an eviction moratorium almost a month before Polis, and the relevant language in Florida's emergency statute is identical to that of Colorado.

The order also makes good political sense. Without this order, Colorado could have faced a homeless crisis. Many Colorado residents simply don't have the money to pay the rent. In just one week in mid-April, more than 105,000 Colorado residents applied for unemployment. There have been delays in processing both unemployment and stimulus payments.

The relief available before the order simply wasn't enough. While Polis had previously asked landlords to avoid evicting tenants, many landlords had attempted to evict their tenants anyway. In the absence of Polis' leadership, each county court system was making its own determination on whether to proceed with the evictions. Although some counties, including Denver, had decided to suspend eviction procedures, tenants were unlikely to know what their county's policy was. In the face of a landlord threatening eviction, some tenants would forgo essential medications or food to pay the rent. Patchwork protections were inadequate.

The CARES Act that Congress enacted in March prohibited landlords with federally backed loans from evicting tenants. But tenants have no way of knowing if their owners have federally backed mortgages. As a tenant rights attorney told me via email, "tenants don't have a chance on their own." The new order requires landlords to notify tenants of their rights under the CARES Act.

It is important to recognize the limits of the order. While Polis has prevented people from being evicted (for at least 30 days), tenants will still have to pay rent to landlords. Once the emergency is over, the landlord can evict tenants immediately. Here, the Colorado legislature will have to step in. The legislature will have a range of options at its disposal, from limiting the rent that tenants owe to landlords to demanding payment plans. While some landlords may argue that such laws are unconstitutional, the courts have long upheld rent control laws. Problems can arise in retroactively applying these laws to pre-existing leases, but the legislature will have a strong argument.

COVID-19 is not the only health crisis facing Colorado. Homelessness can cause a number of health problems. As the executive order says: "To be safer at home, Colorado residents must continue to have a home." By stopping the evictions, Governor Polis has done the right thing.

Craig J. Konnoth is an associate professor of law at the University of Colorado School of Law.