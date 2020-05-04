Governor Newsom announces plans to begin California's second phase of reopening this Friday

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California will begin the second phase of reopening the state and that the first group of people will be able to leave.

"On Friday I said that days, not weeks, have passed since we announced modifications to the stay-at-home order, and today we are announcing our efforts to update the stay-at-home guidelines and begin the process of moving to Stage 2," said. said.

As you know, we are currently in phase one: quarantined and we are only allowed to leave our homes for essential needs.

Starting Friday, companies like florists, shopping stores, bookstores, and sporting goods stores. Customers can receive their products only on the sidewalk.

"As early as the end of this week, you will have the ability as a retailer to start reopening for pickup: clothing, bookstores, music stores, sporting goods, florists as Mother's Day approaches and other sectors within that retail sector, "Newsom said. "

Newsom also stated that local officials will have the ability to determine what is best for their city. Local guidelines will replace what the Democratic governor is proposing.

The third phase will include the opening of beauty salons, gyms, religious services and sports competitions in empty stadiums, according to the Los Angeles Times. Local guidelines will replace what Governor Newsom is proposing.

The fourth phase will conclude the order of stay in the home, and people can return to work, normally. The concerts will not happen until a vaccine for the virus has been created.

Texas, Florida and Georgia have also reopened their states. Georgia shopping malls, nail and beauty salons and clubs have also opened. Florida has opened its beaches, and Texas has also opened some businesses with only curb pickup.

Welp! Take your shoes and your clothes, Roomies. It seems like summer is about to be back in full effect.

