"Good luck, snap!": Trump tweets the backing of Ilhan Omar Challenger – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday his endorsement of a Republican candidate who challenges Rep. Ilhan Omar for her seat in Congress.

The president expressed his support for businessman Lacy Johnson, saying he is doing a "great job,quot; in his campaign for the heavily democratic 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis and some of its closest suburbs.

As part of his backing, Trump retweeted a Johnson campaign post.

"I will win the primaries and I hope to defeat Ilhan in November 2020," said Johnson's campaign message.

Omar, a vocal critic of the president, has been a frequent target of Trump's Twitter attacks.

In fact, in his endorsement of Johnson, Trump called the congresswoman a "disaster,quot; and accused her of hating veterans.

Omar was elected to Congress in 2018, winning the district in a landslide with almost 80% of the vote. She was the first Somali-American elected to Congress.

Last week, Johnson won the backing of the district Republican Party, claiming more than 90% of the vote, his campaign said. Johnson describes himself as an entrepreneur who has lived in North Minneapolis for 40 years.

The fifth district has not been represented by a Republican since the 1960s.

