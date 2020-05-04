Golfers Glad to Return to Green and Bay Area Courses to Reopen with New COVID-19 Rules – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN (KPIX) – It has been six weeks since the Bay Area golf courses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopened on Monday, golfers were excited and grateful to get back on track.

But just because the courses are open doesn't mean golfers can only show up. There are some serious new rules.

First, no appointment visits are allowed. Only tee time reservations and only two people at a time. A strict social distancing of 6 feet applies.

"Right now there are no rakes, no contact points, no washers. We're doing everything we can for 6 feet, keeping their distance," says Jeff McAndrew, general manager of the Indian Valley Golf Course. “Yes, you can watch a little; you can see they spread pretty fast in this game, "

New rules or not, golfers were tired of being locked up, especially Michael Langley.

"I have been away for about two and a half months from Golf. I was on the Grand Princess cruise with my wife on my 50th birthday and I have not been out of the house for about two and a half months, so today is the day," Langley says. "I was in federal quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. Then quarantine at home, taking refuge on the spot, so hey, it's a good day to be on the golf course. "

Some people are here for the first time, just to get some fresh air. Steve Nebb is teaching his son to play golf.

"However, he has a powerful blow, I brought this driver here because he has already broken two of mine!" he laughs.

Posters were placed throughout the course reminding everyone that if the rules were not followed, the course could be closed again.

Meanwhile, it was a happy day for golfers.

"It sure is nice to be here," said one.

"Playing golf regularly isn't going to be too close to anyone anyway," said another. "Without flags, the pin was, the cup went up a little bit, which was physiologically different, trying to hit something instead of the hole but, overall, it was still golf. It's great."