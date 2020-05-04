Golfers flock to the reopened links; What is "COVID toe,quot;; Controversy over "thin blue line,quot; facial coatings – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Antioch woman who served in World War II receives surprise from Rolling Thunder on her 100th birthday

ANTIOCH – The coronavirus has been ruining many parties these days, but Teresa Conley's 100th birthday celebration was not one of them. For her centenary, Teresa thought she would have a quiet brunch with her daughter and son-in-law at her home in Antioch. ” In fact, I was about to take a nap and my daughter said, 'You can't, there is something going to happen outside,' Conley told KPIX. It was then that his normally quiet life became a little stronger as an honor guard for firefighters, police, and veterans on Harley Davidson motorcycles passing by outside. Conley served in World War II, primarily at Alameda, and rose to the rank of chief petty officer in the Navy. That is what your family knows about your service. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus holders

The virus may have a new symptom: what is the "COVID toe,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Swollen, inflamed, and swollen red fingers are common when exposed to cold and moisture, but doctors notice a spike at the wrong time. "In the past two weeks I have seen more fingers in my clinic than in the rest of my combined career," said Dr. Ester Freeman, Director of the Director of Global Health Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital. "We are seeing something that is a real trend and informs us about the prevalence of infection in our communities," said Dr. Lindy Fox, a UCSF dermatologist. read more

Bay Area J. Crew Stores Future In Doubt; Company files for Chapter 11

SAN FRANCISCO – The owner of J.Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a financial low from the coronavirus outbreak, and the fate of his five stores in the San Francisco Bay Area remains in jeopardy. Some reports said Monday that the fashion retailer may not reopen some stores that have closed since mid-March. J. Crew has stores in San Francisco, Emeryville, Corte Madera, Walnut Creek and Palo Alto. "Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect of us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit in these extraordinary circumstances related to COVID-19," said Jan Singer, Executive Director. , J.Crew Group. read more

Experts expect slow return of international visitors to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – International tourism will not resume its normal pace until 2023, according to a new report from Tourism Economics, a data and consulting firm. In the Bay Area, the closure of the coronavirus is costing jobs and livelihoods. "The business no longer exists, Fisherman’s Wharf is a ghost town," said Joseph Amster, a San Francisco tour guide who was fired from one of his jobs. He still does his own walking tour portraying Emperor Norton, but he hasn't been working at all "The last time I took a tour was March 7 and half the people canceled that day," said Amster. "So I'm doing it, but it's difficult. It's definitely difficult." read more

New modifications to shelter-in-place begin Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom said he will be able to announce some new modifications to the shelter-in-place order as early as this week if the numbers of cases and hospitalizations across the state continue to show progress. On Sunday, in a virtual town hall from inside the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump said there was an urgent note to reopen the nation's economy. He repeatedly said, a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus will be available later this year. "Doctors would say, no, you shouldn't say that. I say what I think," Trump said. Over the weekend, there were more protests to reopen state economies. read more

Golfers count hours before San Francisco Bay Area links reopen

WALNUT CREEK – Boundary Oaks Golf Course General Manager Mike Ash has seen nothing like the rush for tee times that start Monday morning. But there has been nothing like the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus that has been dormant for over two months. The golf ban is lifted starting Monday morning and players must still maintain social distance during their round. Ash's course received calls for a record 300+ tee times for a single day. "It will be something like we've never seen before," he said. read more

Business owners eager to return to work with lockout rules in place to facilitate Monday

LAFAYETTE – On Monday, the state and counties will cautiously begin to relax some of the shelter-in-place orders, allowing some business and activities to resume. For some of them it may be just in time. Nese and Edward Ganch, owners of the Floral Arts flower shop in Lafayette, picked up their first load of fresh flowers in weeks. They are excited that requests to stay home will allow their store to be open for business in time for Mother's Day. "For florists, Mother's Day is actually the busiest week of the year," explained Nese. "He's busier than Valentine because everyone has a mother, you know!" read more

San Francisco Police Chief Bans "Thin Blue Line,quot; Facial Coatings

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the city's rank and file will use neutral covers to calm a controversy that erupted when officers dispatched to patrol a May Day protest wore masks adorned with the "thin blue line,quot; flag. The police union ordered and distributed the masks stamped with a black and white American flag with a blue stripe in the center. The symbol is associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, a show of unity among police officers in response to the national Black Lives Matter movement. read more

Protests, open challenge test Newsom's resolution as California counties push to reopen

SAN FRANCISCO – People in northern and southern California ignored closings in public parks and beaches on Sunday, defying orders to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus as pressure to reopen parts of California continues to mount. Santa Cruz County began closing all beaches on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow residents to visit the beach early in the morning or at dusk and to keep hikers away. The beaches are just the latest focus of frustrations over Governor Gavin Newsom's six-week order requiring nearly 40 million residents to stay mostly indoors. read more

Marin County Health Officials Open Test Site in San Rafael Canal Neighborhood

SAN RAFAEL – In the latest expansion of the coronavirus testing facility, Marin County health officials announced they will open a site Monday in the San Rafael Canal neighborhood. The tests will be free and by appointment only, with priority for essential workers and people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Multilingual staff will be available to assist with appointment booking and testing. The testing site is a partnership between federal health services contractor OptumServe, the state of California, Marin County public health, and community organizations. read more

Coronavirus steals the spotlight from the world's ugliest dogs

PETALUMA: Call it the opposite pole on the global dog spectrum of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, but annually the Sonoma-Marin Fair has highlighted dogs that only their owners can love. There is no better of breed, real jogging on stage or litany of a pedigree. The fair has given a brief focus to what it calls the ugliest dogs on the planet. But this year, the coronavirus has turned off that focus. Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Allison Keaney has announced that the fair, scheduled for the last week of June, has been canceled for fear of spreading the coronavirus. read more

Vacaville's challenging barber becomes symbol of endurance at home

VACAVILLE: A defiant barber in Vacaville is becoming the voice of the shelter's resistance on-site and is generating controversy. He's opening his business before the governor says it's okay. It has been making national headlines on CNN and Fox News, garnering supportive and visceral messages of hate on social media. The former CHP official says he has faith in leaders who are trying to open up the economy, but that he has to fight to make ends meet. Juan Desmarais is a single father who has a son and two daughters. read more