Golfers count hours before San Francisco Bay Area links reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Boundary Oaks Golf Course General Manager Mike Ash has seen nothing like the rush for tee times that start Monday morning.

But there has been nothing like the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus that has been dormant for over two months. The golf ban is lifted starting Monday morning and players must still maintain social distance during their round.

Ash's course received calls for a record 300+ tee times for a single day.

"It will be something like we've never seen before," he said.

Jeff McAndrew, the general manager of the Indiana Valley Golf Course in Novato, echoed those sentiments.

"The phone is … it keeps ringing," he told KPIX 5. "It's driving me crazy."

Ken Doherty, the Marin County Club professional, said preparing has been a difficult task.

"There are many rules that must be established, signage, communication and everything must be done in a couple of days," he said.

But some of the sports' traditions will remain on the sidelines on Monday.

"You can't be bumping into your buddies, you can't hang out in the parking lot, we have the tape lined up to keep you apart," Ash said.

At Marin Country Club, Golf Superintendent Kevin Pryeski said, "There will be no ball washer, raised cups … right now there are no flag sticks, but we are working on that."

And you will be asked to arrive close to your free time and you will have to walk the course as the cars will not be in use.

"They can't get here until 45 minutes before their departure time," said Doherty. "We have given them so much time because they are only two people, so that will limit the number of people here."

But Bay Area golfers are not complaining. Stonetree County Club member Peter Moore told KPIX 5 that he will do whatever it takes to get out of his backyard.

"I already have my tee time reserved," he said. "I miss the fresh air, I miss hitting the ball to be honest."

At 11 a.m. on Saturday night, all San Francisco fields were cleared, including Harding Park, which looks like it's ready for the PGA Championship on August 3. First departure time is 8 a.m. of Monday.

"I think golfers who experience the golf course will have the closest conditions to a great championship they have ever had," said Tom Smith, general manager of Harding Park. "Being closed for the period of time that we stayed, it's hard to even find a brand on the golf course."