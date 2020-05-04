'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Producer Releases Nevis Productions – Up News Info

Anni Faurbye Fernández, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, all former producers of the Norwegian producer Cinenord (Atlantic crossing), have teamed up to form Nevis Productions, based in Stockholm and Copenhagen.

Launched with the investment of London-based producer and financing team Nevision, which is also participating in the upcoming World War II big budget series Atlantic crossing, the company will focus on high-end scripted content for the local and international market.

On the company's debut board is Wake, written by British scribe Jamie Brittain (Fur), produced by Jacob Raben and ready to star The bridge Actress Sofía Helin. The broader list features dramas in local languages ​​for Sweden and Denmark, as well as projects in English, including drama. Neighborhood watch which takes place on a Scandi radio station and a series of crimes of adulthood with young director Kasper Møller-Jensen.

Former Yellow Bird CEO, co-founder of Good Company Films and Cinenord partner Anni Faurbye Fernández heads the new set. Her credits include Stieg Larsson's screen adaptations. Millennium Trilogy, as well as David Fincher's adaptation of The girl with the dragon tattoo, and both incarnations of Wallander.

Fernández joins two other former Cinenord executives, Moa Westeson and Cindy Hanson, who worked at Atlantic crossing. The trio is joined by junior producer Matilde Norgaard.

Anni Fernández, co-founder of Nevis Productions, said: “There is a strong demand for both local language drama and English series that have their roots in Scandinavia. With our strong and diverse network of connections both in our home territories and internationally, we feel that we are in a unique position to provide exceptional and compelling content for a wide range of platforms and audiences. We have real synergy with Nevision and we are confident that there will be many opportunities for us to work together and collaborate in the future. "

James Cabourne, CEO of Nevision, added: “Anni, Moa and Cindy have a worldwide reputation as producers of high-end scripted content, making endorsing their new company an unmissable opportunity. The Nordic market is thriving both in terms of content creation and streaming opportunities, so we are understandably excited about the potential of this dramatic power. ”