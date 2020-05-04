Get ready to gasp! See the best Met Gala accessories of all time

How Coco Chanel he once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."
It has been a fashion decree ever since. However, there is one event where it is fun and exciting to break the rules of style: the Met Gala.
As many fashionistas know, accessories can take your outfit from basic to additional AF. It is the finishing touch for any lewk.
Over the years, celebrities have closed the Met Ball red carpet with pieces like: a huge pile of hats, a jeweled potato headdress, and … a realistic severed head.
Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Fashion Notes,quot;) allowed exaggerated accessories and unique accessories.
Billy Porter He made a great entry with his pieces, literally.
the Attitude Star used a sea of strong, shirtless men as accessories: the ultimate accessory (Amirite?). He was carried by six men, while sitting above him like a pharaoh of ancient Egypt. In addition, she put on a spectacular headdress adorned with diamonds and larger than life wings that wrapped the red carpet.
It was a sight to see!
That's just one important example of how accessories can spice up an outfit. Scroll through our gallery below to see which ones made us grab our pearls!
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Jared Leto
For when you don't have one more! Jokes aside, the actor makes people gasp with his creepy unique accessory: a severed head of himself.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Billy Porter
the Attitude The star makes a great entry! Enter in the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men wearing it like an Egyptian royal. Along with his human accessories, Porter displays his huge golden wings and diamond headdress. Now this is how it is done.
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Solange
Florida water alone makes this whole ensemble memorable. However, SolangeThe black dominatrix-style design, thigh-length latex stockings and the eye-catching gold halo, which sits on top of its durag, make it iconic.
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage
King's wool
A lewk that is to die for! The singer turns her head in her stunning white dress, which is adorned with a gold heart and a chest of daggers. Its blue halo decorated with feathers is a chef's kiss.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
the Dirty computer singer goes for a bright and bold Picassoinspired by 2019 fashion. Her massive stack of hats, her robotic eye, and matching clutch are the finishing touches for her. striking lewk
Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock
FKA Twigs
Everything in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzles everyone with her silver chain headdress and nose piercing. And what is more? Her explosion of accessories adds oomph to her minimalist ensemble.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Chadwick Boseman
A blank vision! the Black Panther The actor leaves the boring costumes at home. From the dominant layer to the cross embellishments, close the red carpet.
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
Zoë Kravitz
Feathered sandals, a lace-trimmed mask, and voluminous wings make the actress's little black dress anything but basic.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Rihanna
The Met Gala Queen adorns the red carpet with a pope-inspired fit. Because no detail goes unnoticed with RiRi, she accessorizes with a tunic adorned with jewels and pearls (with a cape collar, no less) and an equally stunning papal miter.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Serena Williams
The tennis legend amazes at the great fashion show of 2011 with its explosion of feathers. From her fluffy angelic dress to her eye-catching fascinator, this outfit is spectacular.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Katy Perry
the American idol Jude lights up the red carpet … literally. Perry not only does his best for the Met Gala 2019 theme, but is a walking accessory. One word: iconic!
Theo Wargo / Getty images for US Weekly
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Plus is plus! The famous twins draw attention at the 2017 ceremony with their bohemian designs. Her lace dresses throughout the garment have an advantage with the addition of her jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and striking headdresses.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
William
The singer and record producer is the theme for 2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Her futuristic yet fashionable helmet elevates her floral blazer and elegant outfit.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Lizzo
Give us a second to lift our jaws off the floor! Lizzo It's the definition of glamor with her flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, dazzling headband, and sparkly pink hair.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Erykah Badu
A hat that says "I'm here!" Badu makes a grand entrance to the star-studded event of 2014 with its stylish, elegant and eye-catching ensemble. Her bigger than life earrings are a chef's kiss.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Kacey Musgraves
Come on Barbie, let's party! the Slow burn The singer plays dress up (literally) at the 2019 fashion show. His pink purse with a blow dryer, his luxurious fuzzy boa and metallic pumps unite the glamorous outfit.
Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic
Virgin
One of his most memorable Met Gala moments, Virgin She shows off her toned figure in a body-hugging plaid dress that's full of accessories. From the gold studs wrapped throughout its design, to its fishnet tights and chain belt, this look has it all.
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage
Katy Perry
Strike a pose! The singer wears a pant-worthy outfit for the 2018 event and shows off her epic angel wings.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Lady Gaga
Let's take a moment of silence to pass out Lady GagaSlime-worthy accessories. She brings a variety of accessories with her for the 2019 fashion adventure, including bigger-than-life umbrellas, a massive phone, her glamor squad, and a car full of booze and bags.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
The model shows off her fabulous design, which seems simple and minimal until she sees the stunning lace that complements her piece.
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic
Eva Mendes
A fuzzy boa is a way to brighten up an outfit! the Hitch The luxurious alum accessory has hints of baby blue, which perfectly complements her topaz gown. And what is more? Her blush satin bag ties it all together.
Unfortunately this year will be a little different. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the extravagance of fashion has been postponed indefinitely.
However, E! News has your style needs covered. Get more nostalgia for Met Gala here.
Look at the E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special tonight at 11 p.m., only on E!
