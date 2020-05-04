Get ready to gasp! See the best Met Gala accessories of all time

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Get ready to gasp! See the best Met Gala accessories of all time

How Coco Chanel he once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."

It has been a fashion decree ever since. However, there is one event where it is fun and exciting to break the rules of style: the Met Gala.

As many fashionistas know, accessories can take your outfit from basic to additional AF. It is the finishing touch for any lewk.

Over the years, celebrities have closed the Met Ball red carpet with pieces like: a huge pile of hats, a jeweled potato headdress, and … a realistic severed head.

Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Fashion Notes,quot;) allowed exaggerated accessories and unique accessories.

Billy Porter He made a great entry with his pieces, literally.

the Attitude Star used a sea of ​​strong, shirtless men as accessories: the ultimate accessory (Amirite?). He was carried by six men, while sitting above him like a pharaoh of ancient Egypt. In addition, she put on a spectacular headdress adorned with diamonds and larger than life wings that wrapped the red carpet.

It was a sight to see!

That's just one important example of how accessories can spice up an outfit. Scroll through our gallery below to see which ones made us grab our pearls!

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Jared Leto

For when you don't have one more! Jokes aside, the actor makes people gasp with his creepy unique accessory: a severed head of himself.

Billy Porter, Gala Met 2019

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Billy Porter

the Attitude The star makes a great entry! Enter in the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men wearing it like an Egyptian royal. Along with his human accessories, Porter displays his huge golden wings and diamond headdress. Now this is how it is done.

Solange Knowles, the best accessories from Met Gala

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Solange

Florida water alone makes this whole ensemble memorable. However, SolangeThe black dominatrix-style design, thigh-length latex stockings and the eye-catching gold halo, which sits on top of its durag, make it iconic.

Lana Del Rey, Best Met Gala Accessories

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

King's wool

A lewk that is to die for! The singer turns her head in her stunning white dress, which is adorned with a gold heart and a chest of daggers. Its blue halo decorated with feathers is a chef's kiss.

Janelle Monae, 2019 Met Gala

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Janelle Monáe

the Dirty computer singer goes for a bright and bold Picassoinspired by 2019 fashion. Her massive stack of hats, her robotic eye, and matching clutch are the finishing touches for her. striking lewk

FKA Twigs, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock

FKA Twigs

Everything in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzles everyone with her silver chain headdress and nose piercing. And what is more? Her explosion of accessories adds oomph to her minimalist ensemble.

Chadwick Boseman, Met Gala 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

A blank vision! the Black Panther The actor leaves the boring costumes at home. From the dominant layer to the cross embellishments, close the red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Zoë Kravitz

Feathered sandals, a lace-trimmed mask, and voluminous wings make the actress's little black dress anything but basic.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Rihanna

The Met Gala Queen adorns the red carpet with a pope-inspired fit. Because no detail goes unnoticed with RiRi, she accessorizes with a tunic adorned with jewels and pearls (with a cape collar, no less) and an equally stunning papal miter.

Serena Williams, the best accessories at Gala Met

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis legend amazes at the great fashion show of 2011 with its explosion of feathers. From her fluffy angelic dress to her eye-catching fascinator, this outfit is spectacular.

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

%MINIFYHTML792d89f55ca42500304eb8e694446b2514%

Katy Perry

the American idol Jude lights up the red carpet … literally. Perry not only does his best for the Met Gala 2019 theme, but is a walking accessory. One word: iconic!

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between, Met Gala 2017

Theo Wargo / Getty images for US Weekly

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Plus is plus! The famous twins draw attention at the 2017 ceremony with their bohemian designs. Her lace dresses throughout the garment have an advantage with the addition of her jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and striking headdresses.

Will.I.Am, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

William

The singer and record producer is the theme for 2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Her futuristic yet fashionable helmet elevates her floral blazer and elegant outfit.

Lizzo, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Lizzo

Give us a second to lift our jaws off the floor! Lizzo It's the definition of glamor with her flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, dazzling headband, and sparkly pink hair.

Erykah Badu, Gala MET

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Erykah Badu

A hat that says "I'm here!" Badu makes a grand entrance to the star-studded event of 2014 with its stylish, elegant and eye-catching ensemble. Her bigger than life earrings are a chef's kiss.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Kacey Musgraves

Come on Barbie, let's party! the Slow burn The singer plays dress up (literally) at the 2019 fashion show. His pink purse with a blow dryer, his luxurious fuzzy boa and metallic pumps unite the glamorous outfit.

Madonna, MET Gala

Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

Virgin

One of his most memorable Met Gala moments, Virgin She shows off her toned figure in a body-hugging plaid dress that's full of accessories. From the gold studs wrapped throughout its design, to its fishnet tights and chain belt, this look has it all.

Katy Perry, Met Gala 2018

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

Katy Perry

Strike a pose! The singer wears a pant-worthy outfit for the 2018 event and shows off her epic angel wings.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Lady Gaga

Let's take a moment of silence to pass out Lady GagaSlime-worthy accessories. She brings a variety of accessories with her for the 2019 fashion adventure, including bigger-than-life umbrellas, a massive phone, her glamor squad, and a car full of booze and bags.

Karolina Kurkova, the best accessories from Gala Met

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The model shows off her fabulous design, which seems simple and minimal until she sees the stunning lace that complements her piece.

Eva Mendes, the best accessories from Gala Met

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

Eva Mendes

A fuzzy boa is a way to brighten up an outfit! the Hitch The luxurious alum accessory has hints of baby blue, which perfectly complements her topaz gown. And what is more? Her blush satin bag ties it all together.

Unfortunately this year will be a little different. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the extravagance of fashion has been postponed indefinitely.

However, E! News has your style needs covered. Get more nostalgia for Met Gala here.

Look at the E! The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special tonight at 11 p.m., only on E!

%MINIFYHTML792d89f55ca42500304eb8e694446b2515%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here