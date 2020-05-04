Get ready to gasp! See the best Met Gala accessories of all time

How Coco Chanel he once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off."

It has been a fashion decree ever since. However, there is one event where it is fun and exciting to break the rules of style: the Met Gala.

As many fashionistas know, accessories can take your outfit from basic to additional AF. It is the finishing touch for any lewk.

Over the years, celebrities have closed the Met Ball red carpet with pieces like: a huge pile of hats, a jeweled potato headdress, and … a realistic severed head.

Last year, the 2019 theme ("Camp: Fashion Notes,quot;) allowed exaggerated accessories and unique accessories.

Billy Porter He made a great entry with his pieces, literally.

the Attitude Star used a sea of ​​strong, shirtless men as accessories: the ultimate accessory (Amirite?). He was carried by six men, while sitting above him like a pharaoh of ancient Egypt. In addition, she put on a spectacular headdress adorned with diamonds and larger than life wings that wrapped the red carpet.

It was a sight to see!