German theater group – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HDF Kino, Germany's largest theater organization, predicted that German theaters could reopen in July.

Christine Berg, executive director of HDF, told us that a date for the reopening in Germany, which remains a top ten box office market, "remains unclear, but we think July could be realistic."

HDF Kino estimates that the blockade has cost German exhibitors in the region of € 186M.

While expressing confidence that the sector can recover, Berg admitted that exhibitors face a fight for survival: “We are optimistic that by the time we can open theaters, people will return. Enjoying a movie in front of a big screen with perfect sound is incomparable. But there is no doubt that the current crisis is existential. We need more financial support from the state for each theater, whether small or large. "

The defense organization, which has 620 members representing more than 3,200 cinema screens in Germany, recently described the steps that would be necessary for the cinemas to reopen.

Berg told us that "the most important point (in his reopening plan submitted to the government) will be to secure the 1.5 meter distance rule" in theaters. "We have no idea how long all those measures can last, but theaters will do anything to ensure those standards whenever necessary," he said.

Berg said she was not concerned about the lack of product in theaters during the summer, but admitted that exhibitors face an existential challenge as a result of the pandemic: "We are in close contact with distributors and we are closely watching the US market." . This is not a cause for concern at this time. "

Germany has been one of the most successful countries in Europe to face the pandemic. The country began to relax restrictions on April 20 to allow small businesses to open as the virus fell. However, the infection rate grew. Despite that, further relaxation is expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the country has seen an increase in drive-in cinema attendance.

European markets are beginning to reveal their plans to reopen theaters. The Czech Republic will reopen theaters next week with social distancing measures in place. Vue in the UK has said he is hopeful that his cinemas may reopen in July. Film group Euro UNIC has also signaled a July opening as an ambition. However, operators in France have expressed skepticism about a restart in July. Ireland announced today that its theaters will reopen in August.