Georgia Deploys 3D Printers, Guard Units in Scramble Testing

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Seeing the opportunity to help amid the shortage of kits to test people for coronavirus, Dr. Jeffrey James dedicated a 3D printer at the dental school, where he teaches how to produce nasal swabs at a rate of 300 per day.

Later, Georgia officials working with Governor Brian Kemp learned of the project. James was asked if he could further increase swab production, up to 5,000 daily.

"I said yes," James recalled, "then I left the meeting and had a panic attack."

Now seven printers with names like Mighty Mouse and Sonic 1 and 2 are constantly humming in a room on the third floor of the University of Augusta School of Dentistry. Dental resident volunteers, endodontists, orthodontists, and oral surgeons rotate between two daily 12-hour shifts, including weekends, to meet demand.

The production boost is one way Georgia is struggling to catch up on COVID-19 testing after the Republican governor lifted home shelter orders for most people and allowed beauty salons. , gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys will reopen and restaurants will resume dinner. -in service.

The Trump administration's plans to break out of the deadlocks imposed to curb the virus have largely left individual states on their own when it comes to stocking up on test kits and finding workers and sites to administer those tests. Georgia lagged behind most US states. USA In testing, even when Kemp moved aggressively to ease restrictions and restart the economy.

Public health experts say the expanded tests are critical to monitoring the resurgence of infections as states begin to reopen. What is missing, at both the federal and state levels, is a clear and coordinated long-term strategy, said Dr. Harry J. Heiman, a professor of public health at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

"You don't handle a pandemic by waiting for people to come up to you and raise their hand and say, 'I have an idea and I'm ready to help,'" Heiman said.

The virus has killed more than 1,100 people in Georgia. Health officials have confirmed more than 28,600 infections across the state.

Recognizing his own "frustration,quot; with the lack of evidence in Georgia, Kemp launched plans on April 20 to use National Guard troops as well as doctors and other staff from Augusta University medical schools to dramatically accelerate tests. The same day, the Governor announced that some closed businesses would soon reopen with restrictions.

Although testing was initially limited to high-risk populations, such as senior workers and doctors, Kemp is now encouraging anyone with flu-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19, as well as supermarkets. , chicken plants and other essential workers who show no symptoms

"Our goal is to use all the evidence we have every day," Kemp said Thursday.

There have been signs of improvement. On April 20, the total number of people screened in Georgia was just over 84,300. By Sunday, it had more than doubled to 174,800, according to the state Department of Public Health. Compared to other states, Georgia now ranks in the bottom 20 for per capita testing. Previously it had been at the bottom 10.

Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said Thursday that her agency's goal is to have administered more than 200,000 total coronavirus tests sometime this week.

Kemp promoted more than 20,000 new tests reported on Thursday, the most Georgia had seen in a single day, and nearly 13,000 new tests on Tuesday. But those numbers don't reflect sustained daily tests, which still fluctuate a lot. During the same week, Georgia reported fewer than 4,000 new tests on April 27 and Wednesday.

"If they can make 13,000 a day, every day, then from a purely numerical perspective, that's a great place to be," Heiman said. "Am I seeing a trend where it seems like we are getting to where we should be? My honest answer is no.

As part of Georgia's recent expansion effort, the National Guard, already tasked with disinfecting nursing homes across Georgia, has deployed 10 teams capable of administering 1,500 daily tests to long-term care facilities and other critical hot spots. coronavirus.

About 30 Guardsmen sent to Augusta University have turned a classroom into a call center where citizen-soldiers in uniform and boots are handling phones to schedule test appointments for people who show symptoms. Those patients are being referred by doctors at the university who are examining them using a cell phone application. Georgia now operates 49 test drive sites across the state.

With nasal swabs used to collect samples for testing that are 3D printed, cleaned and sterilized across the campus, Dr. Phillip Coule said the greatest shortage of supplies now is the chemicals used to analyze the samples, called reagents . That is something the university cannot produce, said Coule, the medical director of the Augusta University Medical System. And it is limiting how many tests its personnel and the National Guard can organize.

"That's the weak link at the moment," Coule said. "I could double the capacity if I had more reagent."

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writer Jeff Amy contributed from Atlanta.

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.