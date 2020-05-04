General Dynamics UK delivered 400 Foxhound vehicles to British Amy – Defense Blog

General Dynamics UK, a part of the General Corporation of General Dynamics, posted a video of its Foxhound adding that four hundred vehicles were turned over to the British Army.

"In service since 2012, 400 Foxhounds have been delivered to British Amy," the company said in an official Facebook account.

The Foxhound vehicle, also known by the global brand of General Dynamics Land Systems, & # 39; Ocelot & # 39 ;, integrates a highly surviving V-shaped hull technology and uses a detachable crew crew design for different roles, including the existing Foxhound Troop Carrier, a Weapons Mount Kit (WMIK) facility, style recognition variant, a flatbed charging cradle, and a command and control variant (C2).

Foxhound is the protected mobility vehicle of choice for the British Army Light Infantry and specialized operations troops around the world. Throughout its service, Foxhound has provided operationally proven high levels of protection, reliability and adaptability, and most importantly, extremely high levels of availability, "said Carew Wilks, Vice President and General Manager, General Dynamics Land Systems – UK. "The British Army knows that they can trust Foxhound and the latest variant of public order shows its adaptability to meet a wide variety of requirements for today's modern army."

Foxhound has been used in operations around the world, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, and in various training exercises, including deployment to cold climates in Norway.

The vehicle's low weight and tight turn circle allow it to operate effectively in urban environments where the infrastructure cannot support heavier and larger vehicles. The crew capsule rests on the V-hull and is designed to be tiltable, allowing for routine maintenance and repairs, or to be quickly removed and replaced by an alternate mission module.

The UK GD said it represents, weight for weight, the best protected vehicle available in its class.