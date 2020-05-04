Home Entertainment Gabrielle Union says shutdown is hitting black artists hard

Gabrielle Union recently spoke about how the shutdown is affecting black artists: She says many are a couple of salaries away from being able to pay anything.

"For black artists, no doubt, black 'celebrities' really don't … for all Oprahs and people who have a lot, a lot, a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away without having money to pay all our stuff, you know what I mean? "she said.

