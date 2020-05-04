Gabrielle Union says shutdown is hitting black artists hard

Gabrielle Union recently spoke about how the shutdown is affecting black artists: She says many are a couple of salaries away from being able to pay anything.

"For black artists, no doubt, black 'celebrities' really don't … for all Oprahs and people who have a lot, a lot, a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away without having money to pay all our stuff, you know what I mean? "she said.

The actress continued, "So this disruption of work and money is hitting marginalized 'celebrities' the most. Like all the influencers you see who do all the traveling, they're in Dubai for a week and they're in London the next. Week in Paris next week and they seem to be everywhere. They may not have a lot of liquid income. And they can collect their rent. They have to pay their rent. So if you don't have a chance to do all the things you have to do to be the influencer , your money is fun. And if your money is fun, you don't have much of anything. "

Some states across the country have started to reopen in phases, but coronavirus cases continue to rise day by day.