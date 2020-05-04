Gabrielle Union gets real about how COVID-19 got many black celebrities to fight financially

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session with model Sharam Diniz, the former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; It reminds others of the reality of artists who live from one salary to another.

Being a celebrity does not mean that you do not have financial problems in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Gabrielle Union recently joined the model Sharam Diniz to chat in an Instagram Live session, and he broke down the real reason why many black artists also felt the impact of the global crisis.

"For black artists, certainly, 'black celebrities' really don't," the 47-year-old actress began to share her thoughts, "for all Oprahs and people who have a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money: most of us are one or two checks from not having money to pay for all our things, you know what I mean? So, this interruption of work and money is affecting more & # 39; celebrities & # 39; marginalized. "

First "America has talent"The judge continued to remind others that while many influencers seemed to have lived a perfect life," they may not have a lot of liquid income. "She further explained," So if you don't have a chance to do all the things, you have what to do to be the influencer, your money is fun. And if your money is funny, you don't have much of anything. "

During the discussion, the actress-wife of the former NBA player Dwyane Wade He stressed the need to understand the great difference between being famous and having money. "I think this quarantine is really revealing in terms of: There are a lot of famous people who don't have wealth," he said.

Gabrielle later turned to Twitter to make sure others didn't take her statement out of context. "DEFINITELY not comparing struggles," he said. "The question that was asked if you look at everything was SPECIFICALLY about how this is affecting Hollywood / Black Hollywood. I've been to every level of the game, so I'm speaking from personal experience. That's it. But let's discuss."

The "The best of L.A."The actress added in another tweet," the average SAG (actors union) actor earns about $ 54,000 a year, while VAST MAJORITY earns less than $ 1,000 a year from acting work. If we only look at the black actors, those # go down even more. Keep talking. Share your stories. Every actor whose name you recognize started somewhere. "