FuboTV Reveals Subscriber Metrics, Says 2019 Revenue Increased 96% to $ 146.5M – Up News Info

FuboTV, the five-year streaming package that is now owned by FaceBank Group, revealed a variety of audience statistics and a sharp rise in 2019 revenue as it prepares to start trading on a major stock exchange.

At the end of last year, Fubo had 315,789 paid subscribers, an increase of 37% from 2018. While that's not even 10% of what Hulu has recently reported and also places it behind comparable YouTube streaming packages, AT&T and Dish Network, the offer is clearly making some real money. Fubo said it posted total revenue of $ 146.5 million in 2019, a 96% increase from 2018, and saw broadcast hours more than triple.

The information came Monday through a letter to shareholders of David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, as the company prepares to upgrade from over-the-counter trading of its shares to a listing on a major stock exchange. Fubo has just been acquired by the FaceBank Group in a deal that closed last month, and much-traveled media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. has just joined the company as chief executive.

Related story Pluto TV and Verizon lead the way with broadcast distribution deal

In the first quarter of 2020, the company projects a 75% increase in revenue for the same period in 2019.

%MINIFYHTMLb50513cd361b6b4f0eeb77cc4344c3d612%

Of the full-year count of 2019, most came in the form of subscription revenue, which totaled $ 133.3 million. Advertising is a much smaller portion, but is growing faster. While the disruption to live sports has reduced advertising spending, a countervailing trend has been for ad buyers to shift more dollars to streaming, generally allowing more accurate audience targeting.

Average revenue per user (or ARPU) increased 42% in 2019 to $ 53.80.

Counting trial and paid subscribers, Fubo users transmitted 298.7 million hours in 2019, a 210% year-over-year increase. In December 2019, Fubo's monthly active users (MAU) saw an average of 129

hours through the platform.

Initially focused on soccer, Fubo has since expanded, with packages starting at $ 55 a month for more than 100 channels and reaching up to $ 80 for almost 200 channels.

Gandler told shareholders that Fubo's diversification strategy would help him limit the downsides of operating in a desperately short live sports environment on television due to COVID-19. The company's "expansion to a cable TV replacement product means we don't just rely on live sports – news and entertainment generally generate a significant portion of the total audience," wrote the CEO. "While our business has been impacted by the decreased availability of live sporting events due to current shelter-in-place and related restrictions, we have continued to see more engagement from our subscribers with news and entertainment content as the Consumers seek to stay informed and entertained. "