Free Shipping On All Etsy Vendor Mimi Green Handmade Custom Dog Collars

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Free shipping on hand embroidered dog collars The | $ 51 | Etsy

By Now it's no secret that pets are true quarantine winners with multiple walks, lots of stomach rubs, and extra rewards every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy seller Mimi Green handicrafts the most beautiful and striking collars for your dog to stand out in the dog park. She is offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet necklaces as well as any other over $ 35.

%MINIFYHTMLbe23816422bbb9fa3190b7ba627e961714%

There are various colors to choose from and many Size options. As Lizzo would say, big boys to little boys. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to your name for an extra touch. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will appear in my boy's white fur.

Orders can take up to two weeks to arrive to your floof friends but it will be worth it when they do.