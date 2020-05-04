Fox News Town Hall with Donald Trump draws 3.8 million viewers – Up News Info

Fox News City Hall with President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial drew 3.8 million viewers, according to early Nielsen numbers.

Sunday's two-hour event exceeded Sunday night programming on CNN and MSNBC combined.

The town hall was jointly anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. They also organized a town hall with Trump on March 5, with 4.2 million viewers. That set a record as the most viewed presidential city hall of the election year in history.

Fox News drew 637,000 in demo 25-54 for Sunday's event, which was titled America Together: Returning to work. The network said an encore presentation drew more than 1 million viewers and 274,000 in the 25-54 show.

At the event, Trump said a vaccine could be available by the end of the year, earlier than several health officials who have said it would be from one year to 18 months or more.

"We believe we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and we are putting a lot of pressure," Trump said.

Trump also said the number of coronavirus deaths could reach 100,000, after previous projections that the death rate would be lower. "We are going to lose between 75, 80 and 100,000 people," Trump said. "That is a horrible thing."

However, the president said it was necessarily to reopen the country, as the crater economy has led to massive layoffs. "We have to reopen it safely but as quickly as possible," he said.