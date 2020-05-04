Fox News Cancels Coronavirus Fears In Advance – Up News Info

Updated with FreeWheel cancellation:

Comcast's FreeWheel said its management team decided to postpone its NowFront presentation "as the coronavirus situation is still evolving and the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and the press are attending! – are of utmost importance. We hope reschedule for a later date. " The event had been scheduled for March 12.

Fox News may have been the first to open the floodgates when the network canceled its advertisers' initial presentation scheduled for March 24 due to coronavirus concerns.

"In a precautionary effort to keep our employees, clients and agency partners safe, we have determined that it would be best to cancel our next event in New York due to public health concerns due to the coronavirus," Jeff Collins, Executive Vice President of Sales for advertising. Fox News said in a statement.

Fox emphasized, however, that Fox's largest initial presentation scheduled for May is still underway.

Still, the cancellation is the latest in a series of events impacting regular business in the media and entertainment business, from halted production to postponed movie premieres, closed cinemas, closed festivals, and conferences. depopulated or canceled in the technology sector and on Wall Street. .

It is unclear if other programmers will also be making their initial introductions this month. A&E Networks, which has an event scheduled for March 25, is still up and running for now. This is AMC Networks on March 18.