Fox Bet Names Former Disney Executive Andrew Schneider CMO – Up News Info

Fox Bet appointed Andrew Schneider Marketing Director of its Fox Bet mobile and online sports betting product.

Schneider, most recently senior vice president of marketing for Disney Streaming Services, will report to Fox Bet CEO Robin Chhabra.

"We are more than excited to welcome Andrew and his decades of experience in the digital media space to Fox Bet," Chhabra said in a statement.

At Disney Streaming Services, Schneider created the performance marketing organization and was a key contributor to the successful global rollout of Disney + and ESPN +, Fox Bet said. Schneider's portfolio and talents focus on leading the launch of consumer-oriented digital products and services in the broadcast media, as well as the gaming and entertainment markets.

Schneider is moving from a company that has given up on sports betting to one that is the most active in the space of all media companies.

"As sports betting takes off, the Fox Bet brand is in a unique position to succeed in an industry that evolves every day in the United States," said Schneider. “I am incredibly motivated by this opportunity. Along with Robin and my new colleagues at Fox Bet, I am excited to take our vision and set the standard for sports games in the United States. "

Launched in September 2019, Fox Bet currently operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In addition to Fox Bet, a real money sports betting app, the Fox Bet brand also introduces FOX Bet Super 6, a free game where users make predictions about what they think will happen in specific games.

Fox Bet is a joint venture between the Stars Group and Fox Corp. It enables customers to place bets on a wide range of national and international sporting events (when they are happening), including soccer, baseball, hockey, motorsports, golf , tennis and soccer. It is integrated with Fox Sports news, results, statistics, alerts and odds updates.